One of the Greatest Sitcoms Ever Celebrates 30 Years: Stream It Now on Paramount+

It was September 13, 1996, and a certain 90s sitcom officially debuted on CBS. It followed the day-to-day antics of a close-knit, yet arguably dysfunctional, family living in New York (Long Island). At the center of this family is one man who serves as the glue, even if he’s not always wanting to be the focus of attention (especially when it comes to his heavily involved mother).

The comedy managed an impressive run. It aired 210 episodes across 9 seasons, earning an impressive 69 Emmy nominations and winning 15 of the awards. Now, looking at its legacy, Rolling Stone named the show the 35th best sitcom of all time, it continues to be a mainstay in syndication, and there’s an argument to be made that the matriarch and patriarch of the series’ family are two of the greatest to have been on TV. So what is this series?

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Celebrates 30 Years Since Its Premiere

CBS/Getty Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts, Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, and Monica Horan pose together in a promotional image for “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

If by some remarkable feat you’ve never heard of it, Everybody Loves Raymond is a bona fide classic. It’s one of the shows that you can watch over and over again, and still find the humor in each episode. The show follows Raymond Barone (Ray Romano), a sports writer, who is surrounded by family, love, and endless hijinks. He’s married to his wife, Debra (Patricia Heaton), who stays at home to raise their daughter and two twins.

While that nuclear family alone has its fair share of comedy, most of the angst and laughs come from Raymond’s parents, who live across the street – Enter Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie (Doris Roberts). The dynamic duo don’t know boundaries and aren’t always besties with decorum. Frank often barges into Raymond’s house, demanding food or a front-row seat by the TV. And Marie is a master of subtle manipulation, often getting her boys and husband to cave into her will using guilt, food, or both. Additionally, Marie’s often shady remarks to Debra create some hilarious tension.

Oh, and one can’t forget the one and only Robert (Brad Garrett), Raymond’s older brother. The cop’s jealous tension with Raymond helps the jokes write themselves. Furthermore, Robert is a bit eccentric, and his curious ways are on full display every time he touches a fork or spoon to his chin before eating.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Is Streaming on Paramount+

In this day and age, not everyone has traditional cable and is able to relive the greatness of Everybody Loves Raymond on live TV. Thankfully, the series is available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription. The streaming option is actually better. That way, you get to watch the best episodes of the show anytime you’d like.

Just to be helpful, if you’re searching for the funniest episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, allow me to help. Here are my two favorite episodes, and funny enough, Robert is at the center of them. Also, check out the following video of some overall iconic moments from the show.

Everybody Loves Raymond Season 3, Episode 15 “Robert’s Date”: Robert finds himself in a slump in his personal life, and his cop partner, Judy (Sherri Shepherd), decides to take him out of his comfort zone.



Everybody Loves Raymond Season 7, Episode 9 “She’s the One”: Robert thinks he found a great new girlfriend, until his baby brother discovers the woman has a frog fetish.

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