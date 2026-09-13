‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Postpones New Project

Fans who’ve been awaiting the arrival of Dan Aykroyd‘s latest project will have to wait awhile longer.

Aykroyd, a member of the original “Saturday Night Live” cast from 1975 until 1979, recently took to social media to announce that plans to hit the road to promote his new book have been postponed after he underwent emergency surgery.

While he recovers, he’s also decided to postpone the release of the book, “Soulhider,” until he’s back in tip-top shape to properly promote it.

He’s Recupterating After Emergency Surgery

Akyroyd took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

“We were supposed to release the book this October/November but two weeks ago I underwent emergency foot surgery to clean out an infection,” he wrote in the post.

“Recovery time for this prevents me from touring with the book in October,” he added. “I want to get out there because I am proud of it. So we have postponed the release until May 18 when I expect to be fully recovered.”

He concluded by writing, “I regret not seeing the fans who purchased sold out tickets for the October/November dates but look forward to meeting everyone in the spring.”

‘Aliens Are Real’

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Aykroyd has long held a fascination with the paranormal, including supernatural occurrences and UFOs.

That has been reflected in his Hulu series, “The Unbelievable with Dan Akyroyd,” and in his debut novel, “Soulhider.”

As he explained in that Instagram post, the novel reflects his belief in extraterrestrial visitations to Planet Earth — and his own personal experiences with UFOs.

“I am not alone in believing aliens are real and there are multiple species with multiple machines. I’ve personally seen two ships,” he wrote.



“What if a real, extraterrestrial/dimensional powerful being approached you and against your will recruited you to act as their agent on earth? They threaten your family. There’s no running. You must do what they say,” he continued.



“This is what ‘Soulhider’ is about. How the average guy might handle a prolonged interaction with these superbeings,” Aykroyd added. “Reaction has been very positive from several best-selling authors and Harper Collins is enthusiastic.”

He added: “In the meantime there will be more revelations about this subject verifying we are far from being alone and we’re being watched.”

In the Vein of ‘Ghostbusters’

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“Soulhider” is the latest project inspired by Aykroyd’s passion for the paranormal, which was also reflected in “Ghostbusters.”

As he told Esquire in a 2012 interview, he inherited that particular interest from his family.

“My great-grandfather, Sam Aykroyd, was a dentist in Kingston, Ontario, and he was also an Edwardian spiritualist researcher who was very interested in what was going on in the invisible world, the survival of the consciousness, precipitated paintings, mediumship, and trans-channeling,” Aykroyd explained.

“My dad wrote a book, “A History of Ghosts,” and it references my family history and why I wrote ‘Ghostbusters,'” he added.

‘Soulhider’

In a statement to People earlier this year, Aykroyd detailed the inspiration behind “Soulhider.”

“My writing of this novel was motivated by two factors. As an experiencer, a close-up witness of two vivid separate UFOs/UAPs, my curiosity was stimulated by who might be operating these hyper-advanced airborne platforms and what an average person would do if contacted by these beings,” he shared.

“Also I have always been intrigued by the concept that our souls actually contain real electrical energy and as a result could be considered tangible commodities,” Aykroyd added.

“Channeling Dan Aykroyd’s signature hilarious wit and deep fascination with the supernatural, ‘Soulhider’ is a high-stakes, hilarious ride that only he could write, exploring the unseen forces shaping our world — both terrestrial and otherwise,” reads a description of the book from the publisher.



