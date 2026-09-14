Perez Hilton’s Family Shares Major Update on His Recovery

Perez Hilton is continuing his recovery after his family revealed he has entered a residential treatment program following his August suicide attempt.

Hilton’s family shared the update on his website Monday, Sept. 14, more than a month after the events of Aug. 4.

Hilton Is Now Focusing on His Mental Health

They said the blogger spent weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for physical injuries before moving into residential treatment to focus on his mental health and recovery.

“It’s been more than a month since the events of August 4, and we wanted to share an update with everyone who has continued to reach out, send messages, and share well wishes for Perez and our family,” his family wrote.

“After weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Perez entered a residential treatment program where he can focus fully on his mental health and recovery.”

According to the update, Hilton is expected to remain in residential treatment for several more weeks, although that timeline could change depending on what his treatment team believes is best for his recovery.

The family said Hilton does not currently have access to his phone or laptop, and his communication with family and friends remains limited so he can concentrate on treatment.

“This was an important next step, but there’s still a long road ahead,” they wrote.

His Family Cleared Up Rumors

The family also addressed what they described as false reports about Hilton’s current physical and mental condition.

They specifically denied claims that he had lost 10 years of his memory, believed it was 2016 or was confused about where he was.

“To be clear, Perez has not lost ten years of his memory, does not believe it’s 2016, and is not confused about where he is,” they wrote. “He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family.”

They also denied claims that Hilton has stitches, is covered in gauze, or asked for Katy Perry to visit him. The family said no one authorized to speak on Hilton’s behalf provided those claims.

Hilton’s three children are currently being cared for full-time by their grandmother, according to the family.

They said the children are safe and doing well and that maintaining stability, routine and “normalcy” remains a priority while their father focuses on his recovery.

The family also expressed gratitude for the support Hilton and his children have received while asking people to stop making cruel comments about his suicide attempt.

“Unfortunately, we’ve also seen some deeply disturbing comments from people saying they wish Perez had succeeded in taking his own life,” they wrote.

The statement acknowledged Hilton’s controversial past and the criticism surrounding his career but emphasized that he is also a father, son, brother and friend.

“Whatever anyone may think of ‘Perez Hilton,’ his past, or things he has said over the years, there’s a real human being behind the name,” his family wrote.

They added that Hilton has spent years acknowledging and apologizing for things he said and did earlier in his career and trying to change.

“No one has to forget his past or accept his apologies. But we hope we can all agree that celebrating someone’s suicide attempt crosses a line,” they wrote.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.