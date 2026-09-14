Melissa McCarthy Resembles 90s TV Star in Pics from ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’

The story of JonBenét Ramsey is arguably one ot the most famous unsolved mysteries in American history, and soon the unfortunate story of a six-year-old and her family will be retold in Netflix’s The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. The limited series stars Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey, the parents of JonBenét, and is set to debut this December.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, the streaming giant released first-look photos from the project on September 14, and McCarthy is stealing attention. In a production still, she bears an uncanny resemblance to someone. And no, it’s not to Patsy Ramsey, but instead McCarthy looks like a major TV star from the 80s/90s.

Is that Melissa McCarthy or Designing Women’s Delta Burke?

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Debuting in September 1986 and ending in May 1993, Designing Women was a widely celebrated sitcom that aired on CBS. It told the story of a group of women living in Atlanta, Georgia, who owned an interior design business while trying to deal with the daily ins and outs of their lives. The first four of the seven seasons starred Dixie Carter (Desperate Housewives) as Julia Sugarbaker, Annie Potts (Young Sheldon) as Mary Jo Shively, Jean Smart (Hacks) as Charlene Frazier, and the one and only Delta Burke (Boston Legal) as Suzanne Sugarbaker.

Suzanne was a raven-haired former beauty queen who was comedically self-absorbed, out of touch, and had a taste for the finer things in life. Burke went on to earn two Emmy nominations for her portrayal and stood out as a breakout star of the show. She was a pretty big deal during her run on the comedy.

Fast forward to the present, and in the first-look photos from Netflix’s The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, McCarthy is almost the spitting image of Burke’s Suzanne. If you’ve ever seen the comedy, it would be hard for you to disagree. Even if you haven’t, take a peek at the pictures below. The first picture is of McCarthy next to Owen in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, and the second is of Burke in Designing Women.

‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ Premieres on Netflix on December 10

If you’re not as familiar with the JonBenét Ramsey story, she was a young girl who was a favorite on the children’s pageant circuit. Sadly, at six years old, her body was found in her family home the day after Christmas in 1996. The investigation into what happened took some twisted turns that placed her family under suspicion, but to this day, there is no evidence to prove a relative was involved. For that matter, no suspect has ever been charged and convicted in her murder. Check out the official synopsis for Netflix’s The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey below, and be on the lookout for the limited series to hit the streamer on December 10:

“The series focuses on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed JonBenét Ramsey’s death.

“Ramsey was murdered in the basement of the family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. After a national media frenzy, nearly 30 years — and more than 21,016 tips, letters, and emails later — the killer has not been found.”