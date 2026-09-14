Lisa Rinna Reacts to Leah Remini Joining RHOBH

Lisa Rinna is weighing in on one of the biggest changes coming to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked about Leah Remini joining the Bravo series while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s star-studded New York Fashion Week show. And when it comes to Remini entering the Beverly Hills mix, Rinna didn’t hesitate to share her verdict.

“I think it’s fantastic. I can’t wait,” Rinna told Entertainment Tonight.

It’s a short answer, but an enthusiastic one from someone who knows firsthand what it takes to enter the RHOBH world and put your life in front of Bravo’s cameras.

Lisa Rinna Is Ready to Watch Leah Remini on RHOBH

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Rinna spent eight seasons on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” before announcing her departure from the series in January 2023. She joined the cast in Season 5 and quickly became one of the show’s most prominent personalities. The reality TV star veteran made a splash during her tenure on the show with plenty of drama and memorable quotes.

Although Rinna has moved on from holding a diamond herself, she has continued to field questions about the franchise and its stars. Remini’s addition now gives the former Housewife another reason to tune in.

Bravo confirmed in August that Remini will appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 16, marking the actress and television personality’s latest venture into reality television.

Remini is hardly a stranger to putting her personal life on camera. She previously starred alongside her family in the TLC reality series “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative,” which ran for two seasons from 2014 to 2015.

In fact, Remini revealed in a 2025 interview with Us Weekly that she would consider returning to reality television, but she had one important condition.

“I would do it again,” Remini said at the time. “I would only do it again with my family, and if they let my family be my family.”

Now, she’s officially heading into the RHOBH universe.

Leah Remini Is Part of a Changing RHOBH Cast

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Remini isn’t the only new face entering the picture for Season 16.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” fan favorite Tracy Tutor is also joining the upcoming season, bringing another established Bravo personality into the Beverly Hills group. Tutor has spent years sharing both her career and personal life with viewers through the real estate series.

Remini’s casting, however, brings an entirely different dynamic. In addition to her acting career, the former King of Queens star has years of experience in unscripted television and has rarely shied away from speaking her mind publicly.

Her arrival comes as RHOBH enters another new era following several cast changes in recent seasons. Filming for Season 16 is underway, though Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date.

As for how Remini will fit into the group, viewers will have to wait to see what unfolds once the season arrives.

Rinna, for one, already knows where she stands.

“I can’t wait.”