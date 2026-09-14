Why Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow Got Into It Over Bloggers on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow had been getting along surprisingly well on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” Then one conversation about bloggers changed the temperature at the table.

During the cast’s stop in Miami, Gizelle addressed allegations she had heard about Lisa allegedly leaking information about her “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” castmates to blogs. Lisa immediately pushed back, setting off an exchange that eventually pulled several of their fellow Housewives into the conversation.

Gizelle Bryant Warns Lisa Barlow About the Blogger Claims

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The issue followed the group from its previous stop in Atlanta, where Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas discussed allegations that Lisa had been the source of information about the RHOSLC cast making its way to the press. Lisa has denied the claims.

Gizelle decided to bring what she had heard directly to Lisa during a group lunch in Miami.

“An overwhelming, lingering thought that they had was that you talk to the blogs,” Gizelle told her.

When Lisa attempted to respond, Gizelle continued, “I know that you guys are getting ready to start filming again. And I’m saying to you, if you are doing it, you need to stop.”

Gizelle was careful not to present the allegation as fact. Instead, she made it clear that Lisa would be the person she questioned if information about the women on the trip suddenly surfaced.

“If anything is coming out about this group, I’m only gonna have to look at you,” she said.

Lisa, however, had no intention of letting the suggestion hang over her.

Lisa Barlow Strongly Denies Leaking Stories

“There’s nothing that comes from me on my show,” Lisa told Gizelle. “On God, strike me dead right now, if I do.”

Lisa doubled down later in the conversation, insisting she has no need to communicate through anonymous sources when she can speak for herself.

“Gizelle, I’m gonna say it so plainly. If I have something to say, I say it with this mouth or these hands. I don’t need to go through anybody else.”

When Gizelle questioned the reference to her “hands,” Lisa explained, “I’ll tweet it, I’ll message it myself. I don’t hide behind things. I don’t live my life in the dark. I live my life in the light. I’m not worried.”

Lisa was also confused by how quickly her dynamic with Gizelle had shifted. In a confessional, she said the two had “hit it off so easily” earlier in the trip and questioned how she suddenly found herself defending her character over the allegation.

Not everyone in the group was convinced there was enough evidence to point the finger at Lisa, either.

Kyle Richards questioned whether any “accurate information” had actually been leaked about Lisa’s RHOSLC castmates, adding, “Just because people say something, doesn’t make it true.”

Kyle also acknowledged that leaking information would be a serious issue if the claims were accurate. Teresa Giudice was more firmly in Lisa’s corner.

“I mean, I don’t think Lisa has any reason to do that,” Teresa said in a confessional. “I don’t think she would ever do that.”

For Lisa and Gizelle, what began as an easy friendship on the road had suddenly hit its first major test, all over an allegation Gizelle heard from someone else.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.