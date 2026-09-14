Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Reveals Her College Plans

Teresa Giudice’s youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice, is officially entering a major new chapter.

The 17-year-old has started her senior year of high school, and college visits are now underway. Audriana recently headed to Florida with her older sister Gabriella Giudice to tour three schools, giving a much clearer picture of what she is looking for as she considers where she could spend the next four years.

Gabriella, who is a senior at the University of Michigan, documented their trip on TikTok as the sisters visited the University of Miami, the University of Florida and Florida State University.

“She loves the hot weather, which is why we are visiting schools in Florida,” Gabriella explained in a voiceover.

The trip was also a chance for Gabriella to guide her younger sister through a milestone she has already experienced herself.

“I’m so glad I get to take Audriana on these tours. Despite our age gap, we’re really close,” she said.

Audriana Giudice Is Looking for More Than Warm Weather

Florida’s climate may be a selling point, but Audriana apparently has another priority on her college wish list: school spirit.

Gabriella revealed that her younger sister wants to attend a “football school.” During the second day of their trip, the sisters toured both the University of Florida and Florida State, with Gabriella noting that Audriana’s face “lit up” at Florida State.

“I love seeing Audriana get excited about college and I’m happy we’re able to find what she’s looking for,” Gabriella said.

Choosing a Florida school would also bring Audriana closer to family.

Her father, Joe Giudice, currently lives in the Bahamas, while sister Milania Giudice is in her junior year at the University of Tampa. Teresa and Joe’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, remains in New Jersey, while Gabriella is finishing college in Michigan.

Although Audriana is exploring several possibilities, one Florida university has been on her radar for years.

Teresa Giudice Previously Revealed Audriana’s Dream School

Back in July 2024, Teresa told Bravo Insider that Audriana was already talking seriously about the University of Miami.

“She keeps saying she wants to go to the University of Miami,” Teresa said. “That’s her school, and that’s where I want her to go, too. So I’m like, ‘You need to study hard because you need top grades to go there.'”

Teresa later revealed that Audriana had been putting in the work academically as college moved closer.

“She’s in the Honor Society. She’s an amazing student and we’re prepping now,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said earlier this year.

“She’s prepping for taking her SATs and prepping to see what college she’s going to,” Teresa added.

Audriana has not announced a final choice, and her latest trip suggests she is keeping her options open. But after touring three major Florida universities, she now has a firsthand look at the schools she is considering and what each could offer.

For Teresa, the college search also marks another major milestone as the youngest of her four daughters prepares to leave high school and decide what’s next.