“General Hospital” Spoilers: Are Jason and Britt Headed for Another Breakup?

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason (Steve Burton) have a long and troubled history as a couple on “General Hospital.” Just when it seemed like they were finally going to get a real shot at being happy together, another breakup could be on the way. And this time, it might be permanent. “General Hospital” spoilers indicate that these two may not be able to last until the holidays.

The fallout from Anna’s attempt to kill Britt has put Jason squarely in the middle. Britt wants Anna held accountable for what she did, while Jason believes Anna deserves compassion after everything she has been through. Neither seems willing to back down.

Britt’s Taking a Stand

Britt has decided that Anna Devane must face consequences for trying to kill her. Even though everyone knows Anna has been suffering from serious mental health problems since she was kidnapped and held captive on Spoon Island, Britt still wants Anna prosecuted.

From Britt’s perspective, Anna’s mental state doesn’t erase what happened. Anna lured Britt to a secluded location, forced her onto a tarp and came dangerously close to killing her. Britt survived because Jason arrived in time to intervene.

Jason, however, is notoriously loyal to the people he cares about, and he won’t support Britt’s accusations against Anna. He wants Britt to give Anna a second chance because Anna ultimately didn’t hurt her.

Jason also pointed out that Britt herself has been given plenty of chances to turn her life around by the people of Port Charles. In his eyes, Anna deserves the same opportunity.

But Britt sees Jason’s refusal to condemn Anna or support her desire to see Anna prosecuted as the ultimate betrayal. And it certainly doesn’t look like there is a happy ending in the cards for these two right now.

Jason Has Compassion for Anna’s Situation

Jason and Anna have been through a lot together, and he knows Anna wasn’t acting like herself when she targeted Britt.

More importantly, Jason was able to get through to Anna when she was at her most dangerous. When he reminded Anna that killing Britt would accomplish exactly what Faison wanted when he was alive, it helped Anna finally recognize what she was doing and stop.

Jason doesn’t want to see Anna punished for something she did while suffering from a serious breakdown. Anna is now getting the professional help she needs, and for Jason, that is what matters most. But it won’t be enough for Britt, who has never been known for letting go of a grudge easily.

The “General Hospital” spoilers for Monday, September 14 say that Jason will turn to Carly for advice. It seems likely that Jason will ask his longtime best friend what to do now that he’s caught between his compassion for Anna and his feelings for Britt.

And Carly knows Jason better than almost anyone. If there is someone who can help him figure out whether this relationship can be saved, it’s probably her.

What’s Ahead for This Unlikely Couple?

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for Jason and Britt. The “General Hospital” fall preview revealed that this fall is going to be rocky for the couple. After everything that happened with Anna, it looks like that rocky period may have already begun.

Jason and Britt have overcome plenty of obstacles before, but this conflict is different. Britt believes Jason should be standing beside her after she was nearly killed. Jason believes supporting Britt doesn’t mean abandoning Anna when she desperately needs help.

That puts them on opposite sides of an issue neither is likely to compromise on. Jason and Britt have found their way back to each other before. But if Britt sees Jason’s compassion for Anna as an unforgivable betrayal, this could be the fight that finally ends their unlikely romance for good