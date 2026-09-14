The Gorgeous Sydney Sweeney’s Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

There’s absolutely no denying that Sydney Sweeney is one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

The star of HBO drama series “Euphoria,” Marvel’s “Madame Web,” and horror movies like “Nocturne” and “Immaculate” is also, to put it simply, among the most in-demand and recognizable actresses alive right now.

Sweeney, 29, lives the kind of high-profile and glamorous life that sees her regularly appearing at red carpet events. Whether it’s an awards ceremony, the premiere of one of her movies, or otherwise, the gorgeous star always looks impeccable for her appearances.

In this piece, we’ll look at the sensational Sydney Sweeney’s best and most beautiful red carpet looks from over the years.

Pink Mermaid

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2023 Met Gala.

At the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, Sweeney wore a stunning custom blush-pink mermaid gown with crystal and sequin embellishments, a dramatic train, and oversized black chiffon bows (one on the skirt, one in her hair). The theme that year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Jet-Black Bob

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Met Gala.

Sweeney was virtually unrecognizable in a jet-black bob at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. She wore a custom ice blue gown and black leather opera gloves. The theme at the event was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” While her dress was striking, her bob undoubtedly stole the show.

Angelic Ivory

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 Met Gala.

At the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (paired with the red carpet dress code of “Gilded Glamour”), Sweeney opted for an angelic ivory strapless gown with a corseted bodice and full skirt. While standing on some steps, she dramatically removed the skirt to reveal a mini dress underneath.

Sheer Silver Chainmail

Getty Sydney Sweeney at Variety’s Power of Women event in 2025.

At Variety’s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills in 2025, Sweeney wore a daring, ultra-sheer, silver chainmail-style “naked” gown with twisted waist, scoop neckline, and lace-up back details. She looked absolutely spectacular.

Sultry Cherry-Red

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sweeney donned a sultry, strapless, cherry-red gown at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The dress had a draped and twisted sweetheart neckline, cinched waist, flowing skirt with, and a matching sash. The outfit was paired with over 175 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and she looked like Jessica Rabbit with that Old Hollywood bombshell vibe.

Scarlet Sexiness

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Sweeney wore a curve-hugging scarlet column dress with a plunging halter neckline and high slit. It was undoubtedly one of her most classically sexy looks.

Dripping in Diamonds

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the “Anyone But You” New York premiere.

For the New York City premiere of her 2023 rom-com “Anyone but You,” Sweeney looked sensational in a sheer, crystal-encrusted, cinched-waist dress that made her look like she was dripping in diamonds. Naturally, the movie was a huge commercial success.

Angelina Jolie’s Dress

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Sweeney made a major fashion statement by wearing the exact same archival ivory Marc Bouwer dress that Angelina Jolie originally wore to the 76th Academy Awards in 2004. It offered Old Hollywood glam that evoked the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Midnight Black

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala.

For the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, Sweeney wore a midnight black beaded gown with a dramatic train and a circular chest cut-out with gold rosette detailing. Her hair was strikingly styled in a highly sculpted, Old Hollywood-inspired updo. It elegantly fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme of the event.

Armored Elegance

Getty Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

In London, England, at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Sweeney looked incredible in a sleek black maxi dress with asymmetric sleeves, a mock neck, a bodice cutout, and a striking reflective silver armored breastplate.

Sweeney has had a very busy 2026. As well as appearing in various American Eagle ads and a Novig campaign, she’s voiced a fictionalized version of herself in “Family Guy” and starred in the final season of “Euphoria.”

Moreover, the gorgeous star has several projects lined up, including three movies in 2027. Those three movies are “The Housemaid’s Secret,” “Gundam,” and “Custom of the Country.”

We can’t wait to see all of Sweeney’s upcoming work. We also look forward to see more of her looking fabulous on future red carpets.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.