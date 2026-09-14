Tom Holland & Zendaya Going All Out to Protect Her $200K Wedding Dress: Report

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly eyeing a major home upgrade to protect her custom-made wedding dress.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year at the Beaverbrook estate in Surrey, with Zendaya wearing a custom gown featuring long sleeves and a high neckline.

“The Odyssey” actress is said to have purchased the stunning gown herself from luxury fashion house Schiaparelli, with the custom dress reportedly worth £200,000, or approximately $260,000.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Going to Extreme Lengths to Preserve ‘Exquisite’ Dress

Getty Zendaya, Tom Holland Host Private Wedding Celebration

The U.S. Sun reported that Zendaya is taking extra precautions to store the “exquisite” gown and doesn’t want to rely on specialist storage companies. The actress is said to be determined to keep the special piece completely private and avoid any risk of it being photographed or seen by the public.

“Zendaya looked incredible as she walked down the aisle,” the source told the outlet. “Her dress was stunning and very classic, but now she needs to keep it safe.”

The insider continued, “She doesn’t want to use some random company because it means a lot to her.”

The outlet added that Holland and Zendaya are now considering installing a climate-controlled room specifically designed to preserve the wedding gown.

Parts of Zendaya’s gown are made of silk, which could discolor or become damaged if exposed to the wrong temperature or humidity levels.

“Ideally, she wants it to be with her at their home, so they’re looking into ­getting a climate-controlled room installed so it’s safe and that she can put it on if she wants to,” the source added.

Inside Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Lavish Wedding

In August, The U.S. Sun reported that Holland and Zendaya hosted a £500,000 (approximately $670,000) wedding celebration that lasted more than three days at a country hotel in Surrey.

About 250 friends and family were present at the 370-acre Beaverbrook estate, with guests and staff reportedly asked to surrender their phones during the celebrations.

“Tom and Zendaya went to great lengths to stop any information or pictures getting out, so neither guests nor staff were allowed their mobiles,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

In June, Holland seemingly confirmed that he and Zendaya had a private wedding earlier.

At the time, Holland told Esquire that his grandmother saw AI-generated photos falsely depicting him and Zendaya’s wedding spread across social media.

When asked whether he had to send similar messages to other family members, the actor replied, “No, because they were all there,” a comment many interpreted as a reference to the ceremony.

The actor went on to say, “So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

Tom and Zendaya first met in 2016 when they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The couple went public with their relationship in 2021.