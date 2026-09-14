‘Big Brother 28’ Drew and Yash Keep Secret Veto Deal From Houseguests

Drew Campbell’s marathon “Big Brother 28” Veto victory came with a deal that could have major consequences for the week.

Yash Patel remains Head of Household after nominating Barrett, Drew and Melody. Drew secured his safety by winning the Veto following a 13-hour competition, but the agreement he made with Yash during the battle is now becoming an important part of the week’s strategy.

During RHAP’s Sept. 14 live feed update, Taran Armstrong explained that Drew promised to use his vote to keep Taylor if Yash names her as the replacement nominee. However, neither Drew nor Yash appears eager to reveal the full details of their agreement to the rest of the house.

Drew and Yash Keep Their ‘Big Brother 28’ Deal Quiet

Drew entered the Veto competition as Yash’s primary target but managed to completely change his position.

As the endurance competition stretched past 13 hours, Drew and Yash struck a deal that helped bring the battle to an end.

According to Armstrong, Drew agreed that if Taylor becomes the replacement nominee, he will use his vote to keep her.

The promise could give Yash additional confidence in naming Taylor without necessarily putting her game in immediate danger.

However, keeping the agreement quiet adds another layer of uncertainty. Drew and Yash now have to navigate their conversations with the other houseguests without exposing exactly what they promised each other.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Melody and Barrett Fight to Stay

Drew’s Veto win leaves Barrett and Melody facing a much more uncertain path.

Melody has expressed concern about her position after failing to win the Veto, while Barrett is preparing a campaign aimed at the IIconz alliance.

The shifting nominations and secret agreements make the upcoming vote difficult to predict, particularly with the Blockbuster competition still capable of changing who is available for eviction.

The houseguests also received a special video reward featuring messages from home. Armstrong discussed how players attempted to interpret subtle details from those videos, adding another source of speculation during an already tense week.

A New Final Four Takes Shape Before the Double Eviction

While Yash manages the immediate vote, another potential alliance is developing.

Dee Valladares, Rick Devens, Yash and Taylor have discussed solidifying a final four together. However, Armstrong noted that questions remain about how committed the players are to the arrangement. That uncertainty keeps tensions high..

Those doubts could become particularly important with a double eviction approaching.

There will be little time to repair relationships or reconsider plans once the accelerated round begins, making the connections players establish now potentially crucial.

Drew has already transformed his week by winning the Veto. Now his secret agreement with Yash could influence what happens to the players left behind on the block.

With Melody worried about her future, Barrett preparing to campaign and another final four taking shape, the fallout from the marathon Veto could continue shaping “Big Brother 28” well beyond Drew’s victory.