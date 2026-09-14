Liam Neeson Sparks Dating Rumors With Costar After Cozy Red Carpet Photos

Liam Neeson and costar Stella Stocker sparked dating rumors after walking hand in hand on the red carpet on Saturday, September 12.

The pair — who have starred together in three films — posed for photos at the film’s premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hand Holding

Neeson, 74, and Stocker arrived at the premiere of Courteney Cox’s film, “Evil Genius,” on Saturday holding hands.

Stocker wore a simple black dress with a high neckline and her hair pulled up in a messy bun. Neeson, for his part, rocked a black leather jacket over a plain black T-shirt and jeans.

The pair previously starred in the 2022 films “Memory” and “Marlowe.” They’re also set to share the screen in the upcoming film “The Mongoose.”

In one clip, Stocker is seen holding Neeson’s hand with one hand and gently squeezing his arm with her other.

While Neeson was also photographed with “Evil Genius” stars Courteney Cox and David Harbour, it was the hand holding that stole fans’ attention.

Neeson was most recently linked to another costar, Pamela Anderson.

In July 2025, People reported that Anderson and Neeson were in the midst of a “budding romance in the early stages.”

Later that year, the former “Baywatch” star confirmed that she and Neeson briefly dated after filming their movie, “The Naked Gun.”

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she said.

Past Romances

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The “Taken” actor was previously married to “Maid in Manhattan” star Natasha Richardson.

The pair met while starring together in the Broadway revival of “Anna Christine” in 1992. At the time, Richardson was married to producer Robert Fox. Just three months after their Broadway debut, Richardson and Fox split.

Neeson and Richardson’s relationship progressed quickly, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 1993 Tony Awards that June—where they were both nominated for “Anna Christine.”

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their upstate New York home in July 1994. That same year, they starred together on the big screen in the film “Nell” alongside Jodie Foster.

Neeson and Richardson welcomed two sons together: Micheál, born in June 1995, and Daniel, born in August 1996.

The “Parent Trap” actress tragically died in 2009 after suffering a severe head injury during a ski lesson at Mont-Tremblant in Quebec, Canada.

“Grief’s like — it hits you. It’s like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table,” the “Schindler’s List” star told Anderson Cooper in 2014. “Just suddenly … the Earth isn’t stable anymore. And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.”

He added, “I just don’t — I just don’t wallow too much… And I just didn’t want to — especially for my boys — seem to be wallowing in sadness or depression.”

Neeson later revealed that he visits Richardson’s grave regularly.

“I speak to her every day at her grave, which is about a mile and a half down the road,” he told Inquirer in 2020. “I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she’s here. Not that she answers me.”