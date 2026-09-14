Donny Osmond Joins Older Brother for a Heartwarming 1972 Throwback

Decades after dominating the pop charts as a teen idol, former DWTS champ Donny Osmond continues to deliver unforgettable moments for longtime fans.

The legendary entertainer recently performed alongside his older brother, Merrill Osmond, in a rare, heartwarming rendition of one of their most celebrated 1972 hits. The surprise musical reunion brought a flood of nostalgia to the audience, offering a touching reminder of the family that defined a generation of pop music history.

Merrill Osmond Shared The Surprise Moment on Social Media

In a Facebook post, Merrill Osmond shared the moment his younger brother, Donny Osmond, singled him out while performing at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

The entertainer wrote, “Wouldn’t you know it, my little brother surprised me again! Bless his heart. I sure do love him.”

The comment came after Donny found Merrill in the audience. Together they performed a beloved Osmond Brothers hit from the early 1970s, “Utah.”

In the clip, Donny and Merrill were seen together during a segment where an audience member gets to pick a random song from Donny’s catalog of music. Merrill picked the tribute to the family’s home state.

“Why ‘Utah?'” Donny asked. His older brother responded, “We grew up there.”

The siblings then sang the tune, to the audience’s delight. They embraced when the musical moment was over.

In a separate Facebook post, Donny wrote, “I had the pleasure of having my brother Merrill at my Harrah’s Las Vegas show last night. We even sang a couple songs together. Oh, how great it was to sing with my brother again.”

Fans Responded to the Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

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In the comments section of Merrill Osmond’s Facebook post, fans responded to the once-in-a lifetime moment. Longtime listeners flooded the thread with emotional messages, expressing their joy at seeing the brothers share a stage and harmonize on the song “Utah” together after so many years.

“Lucky audience getting to see Merrill and Donny together!!” exclaimed one Facebook user. A second fan wrote, “Although I love the Osmond brothers and adore Marie, Merrill and Donny you two were my first crushes. I always thought you two looked and sounded like twins even though you are years apart.”

“Ya’ll still got it goin on!! I know it was great for Donny to be there.. we love your little brother too but… you are loved as well Merrill!!” shared a third follower.

A fourth fan posted, “Two of the absolute BEST in the business right there! I have always loved ‘Utah!’ The lyrics are fantastic, and the music carries such energy!”

They continued. “If anyone doesn’t want to move and grove and walk away signing the lyrics (and hearing them play in their head- over and over), there is something wrong! All the elements of a great song is right there. No doubt- the Osmonds collectively have always been some of the best song writers in the industry. I love you both, the music, and the amazing men that you both are.”

Donny Osmond’s residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas continues. Merrill Osmond is largely retired from touring.