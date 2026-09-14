Hallmark Stars Join Forces in New Video, Issue Important Message to Fans

Hallmark fans are getting an important reminder from some of their favorite stars. And honestly, this is one message worth paying attention to.

On Monday, September 14, 2026, the official Hallmark Channel Instagram account shared a message featuring some of the network’s biggest stars. Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Benjamin Ayres, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, and Victor Webster appeared in the video to address an issue that has become increasingly common across social media: fake accounts impersonating actors and reaching out to fans.

The network made its message clear in the caption, asking fans to watch, share, and help spread the word about fraudulent scams targeting the Hallmark community. Yep, if you’ve ever received a suspicious message from someone claiming to be one of your favorite Hallmark stars, you’re definitely not alone.

Hallmark Stars Warn Fans About Impersonation Scams

The Hallmark stars took turns delivering the warning in the video, explaining that scammers are creating fake accounts and contacting fans directly.

They warned:

“Hi, friends. We have something very important to tell you.



There’s a growing industry-wide problem. Across social media. Fake accounts are impersonating actors. Reaching out to fans directly with misleading messages.



And now with AI. Even if it looks or sounds like me. It isn’t. It isn’t. ‘Cause let’s be honest, there’s only one me.



It’s important that you know. We will never contact you personally to ask for financial help, donations, or to meet up. If you receive or have received a message like this. It’s a scam. It’s a scam. It is a scam, and I’m so sorry.



Please block the account and report it to the social media platform. Immediately.



Stay safe. Stay connected. And thank you. Thank you. Thank you. And thank you for being part of our Hallmark family.”

The video specifically highlights how AI can make these scams even harder to recognize. A fake account may use photos, videos, or even technology designed to make it appear as though a celebrity is actually communicating with a fan.

And that’s why the stars want fans to remember one very important thing: Hallmark actors will not personally contact fans asking for financial help, donations, gifts, personal information, or to meet up.

Let’s be real, getting a message from a favorite actor would probably be exciting for any fan. But when that message turns into a request for money or personal information, that’s a major red flag.

Hallmark Fans Have Seen Plenty of Fake Accounts

Getty B.J. Britt, Ashley Williams, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Benjamin Ayres, Rachel Boston, Autumn Reeser, Erin Cahill, Marilu Henner, Kimberley Sustad, Tyler Hynes, Victor Webster, Andrew Walker, Heather Hemmens, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Alison Sweeney, Barbara Niven, Scott Michael Foster and Andie MacDowell celebrate Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday with a Special Sunset Cruise event (2026)

Judging by the comments on Hallmark Channel’s post, fans are very familiar with the problem.

“I block every single one of them!! The amount of follow requests I get under fake accounts is insane!!”

Another fan said they have repeatedly tried reporting fake accounts, only to become frustrated with the response from Instagram.

“I’ve reported so many fake accounts to instagram and all they say is it doesn’t violate their rules. They don’t take it down.”

Other fans thanked the Hallmark stars for speaking up about the issue.

“Thank you! We’ve got to put people first over AI. Please continue to stand up for your fans & customers.”

One fan even shared their experience with accounts pretending to be Andrew Walker and Brennan Elliott.

“I received a couple. One years ago from Andrew Walker. I thought, yes right. Last one was from Brennan Elliott. Knew better this time. It is sad people feel they have the right to do this to you.”

The comments also showed just how widespread the problem appears to be for some Hallmark fans.

“It is absolutely disgusting how many impersonators are out there on every single platform can’t even leave a comment without a spammer pretending to be so and so. Thank you all for this message!”

“I’ve got so many fake Tyler Hynes pages blocked on here.”

Yep, fans clearly aren’t taking these fake accounts lightly, and many have already learned to be cautious about who they interact with online.

Fans Appreciate the Reminder From the Hallmark Stars

Getty B.J. Britt, Holly Robinson Peete, Wes Brown, Kimberley Sustad, Erin Cahill, Benjamin Ayres, Heather Hemmens, Lacey Chabert, Nikki DeLoach, Tyler Hynes, Scott Michael Foster, Barbara Niven, Andie MacDowell, Rachel Boston, Jonathan Bennett, Marilu Henner, Autumn Reeser, Breanne L. Heldman, Niall Matter, Andrew Walker, Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, and Ashley Williams participate in red carpet interviews and panel discussions for Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday: A Quarter Century of Feel-Good Television (2026)

While the subject of the video was serious, some fans still managed to bring their usual Hallmark humor to the comments.

One fan pointed out how much they appreciated Lacey Chabert’s sweet personality, even while delivering such a serious warning.

“I love how Lacey is so sweet, even in her serious mode. Everyone else is like, ‘It’s a scam!,’ but Lacey’s all, ‘It’s a scam… I’m so sorry…. please let me bake you a muffin.’ ❤️”

Honestly, that’s a pretty adorable way to describe Lacey’s moment in the video.

Other fans said they would continue to be careful when receiving unexpected messages or follow requests.

“I’ve done exactly that; these suspicious pop-up follow request are to be analyzed before accepting a follow. Thank you for the message and I absolutely love my collection of Hallmark movies on DVD and intend to continue purchasing in the future.”

Another fan offered a simple piece of advice that could help others spot a suspicious account.

“There are thousands of these fake accounts. Hopefully people will learn to check things like when the account was created and where they’re located.”

It seems like Hallmark fans are already doing their part to protect themselves and one another, but the stars’ latest message is a good reminder to stay cautious.

If an account claiming to be a Hallmark star asks for money, donations, personal information, or an in-person meeting, the advice from the stars is clear: Don’t engage. Block the account. Report it to the social media platform.

And with so many beloved Hallmark stars taking the time to deliver that message themselves, fans have another reason to share it and help keep the Hallmark community safe.