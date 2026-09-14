Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pull Their Cherished Children from New U.K. School After Moving: REPORT

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made the decision to pull their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the new school they recently began attending after the family’s big move back to the U.K., Hello! reported on Monday, September 14.

Meghan counts two Hallmark films among the acting credits she racked up before becoming Harry’s wife and later turning her focus to her successful “As Ever” brand, which frequently sell out new drops. The future of her relationship with Netflix is reportedly open-ended after her lifestyle series on the platform concluded after 2 seasons.

The report says the decision was made due to security concerns just two days into the term, and that their adoring parents will be selecting a new school for the pair.

Sources close to Meghan and Harry say they found no faults with the school itself, but decided the surrounding traffic made it “impractical” to accomplish transportation. The outlet notes the move was on the advice of the family’s security team, and quotes a source as saying, “It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents.”

The source went on to say the school was “perfect in every way” for the children, but cited the fact that “the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”

Hello! says they were told by an official spokesperson for Meghan & Harry: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.” The statement also expressed gratitude for the “care and effort” shown to the family by the school’s staff, and said their decision to leave should not reflect on “the exceptional care” it provided to the 5 and 7-year-old.

Meghan & Harry Are in the Process of Seeking Additional Security Help

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Meghan and Harry are still battling the security challenges they’ve been facing for years, which they previously addressed in their famous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

In that interview, the pair said they were told by palace officials that their firstborn child would not be receiving security. After the couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, the year after Archie was born, their own taxpayer-funded U.K. police security was terminated.

Since then, they have made many efforts to have their protection reinstated, the latest of which Hello! says is pending appeal to the Ravec’s Risk Management Board, which has agreed to review his request, and began that process this summer.

Along with being the reason for pulling the children out of their new school, Hello! points out security concerns were also the reason Meghan cancelled her plans to be at Harry’s side for a U.K. public appearance in June.

Prince Harry Has a String of Upcoming Appearances Planned Amid Security Woes

Prince Harry will visit the U.S. for a major appearance at the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative which is scheduled to begin September 22. On September 11, People reported he will also attend multiple other upcoming events to support his Invictus Games Foundation and other charities.