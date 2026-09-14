Mikayla Matthews Announces Exit From ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Mikayla Matthews is walking away from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” after deciding she can no longer participate in the Hulu reality series.

The reality star announced her departure in a lengthy Instagram post shared Monday, Sept. 14, explaining that she made the decision more than a week ago after receiving news that affected her decision to continue with the show.

“I made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing the show at this moment ❤️,” Matthews wrote.

Matthews Explained Her Decision to Leave

Matthews explained that she has been uncomfortable with the way certain behavior has been presented on the series since the beginning.

She connected her decision to her own childhood experiences, including growing up in a home where she said she witnessed multiple forms of abuse.

“I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse,” she wrote.

The reality star said financial benefits were not enough to make her compromise her beliefs. She also expressed concern about the effect the show could have on viewers and children.

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly,” Matthews continued. “And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical.”

Matthews added that she believes continuing to participate would be a “disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

Although she is leaving the series, Matthews made it clear that she plans to continue sharing her personal story and advocating for herself and others.

“This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family. I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others ❤️,” she wrote.

Matthews also pushed back against the idea that harmful behavior should become something viewers simply relate to or accept as entertainment.

“This shouldn’t be ‘relatable’ or entertainment in anyway,” she wrote.

She went on to explain why she does not want to return to what she described as an enabling cycle.

“Supporting an ADULT doesn’t mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change,” Matthews wrote. “I was in that enabling cycle for years, and I’m not going to be a part of that again!”

Fans Rushed to the Comments to Support Her Decision

Fans quickly filled the comments with messages supporting Matthews’ decision.

“Respect to you Mikayla for making the decision to take yourself out of a toxic situation,” one follower wrote.

“Honestly this is the healthiest thing. I really think most of this is just too much for such young minds to process,” another commented.

Other fans simply shared their support, writing, “love you so so so much for this,” “BIG SUPPORT!!!!! period” and “Love you angel.”

Matthews is an original member of MomTok and was part of the initial cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” when the series premiered on Hulu in September 2024.

Her announcement marks a major change for the reality star, who has been part of the show since its beginning.