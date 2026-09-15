Ashley Williams Shares the Sweet Lessons Her Sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley Has Taught Her

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have always shared a special bond, and Ashley’s latest message for her big sister gave fans a sweet glimpse at just how much they mean to each other.

The Hallmark actresses have supported each other through the ups and downs of being in the spotlight, all while maintaining a close relationship that goes beyond far beyond their sibling bond. For Kimberly’s birthday, Ashley took a moment to reflect on all the ways her sister has been there for her over the years, as well as the many things she’s learned from her along the way.

Ashley Pens an Adorable Message of Gratitude for Her Big Sister’s Birthday

“It’s now almost 3pm and I haven’t posted yet on her birthday cuz she taught me that naps are important,” Ashley began the caption of her Sept. 14 Instagram post.

She went on to share some of the ways Kimberly has been there for her. “Also she taught me how to give my first baby a bath when I was scared. Also I talk through my dinner plan with her most nights and give her daily updates about whether or not I slept well which she finds fascinating. She sends me all the skincare that doesn’t work on her and makes me feel so fancy. I use her like a parenting hotline for everything from strange rashes to obnoxious behavior.”

“She is my best friend. My idol. My inspiration. My partner,” Ashley wrote, before adding a playful note about just how much she relies on her big sister. “Happy birthday, kimmy. I’d be lost without you (and likely hungry, disorganized, tired and have very dry skin).”

Kimberly clearly appreciated the sweet message, responding in the comments, “Aw I love you so much. Good job taking a nap!!! ❤️❤️.”

Their friend and fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach also commented, “We love you @kimberlywilliamspaisley!!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Fans in the comments joined in by wishing Kimberly a happy birthday:

“Love this story. Sisters 💕 I have 3 daughters, 💕 they are besties and the best! Happy Birthday to big Sister Kim!”

“You make me want to have a sister so badly. But only one like yours. ✨ Happy Birthday Kimberly.”

“No greater gift from God than a good sister ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Happy Birthday Kim! I hope your special day has been beautiful & blessed! Sending hugs! 🥰🥳🎉🎈🎂🍨🎁❤️.”

“What a wonderful gift you two are to this world! Happy birthday, @kimberlywilliamspaisley!”

Brad Paisley Has Fans in Stitches as He Also Celebrates His Wife’s Birthday

“You deserve a truly perfect birthday @kimberlywilliamspaisley…” Brad Paisley began in the caption of his Sept. 14 Instagram Reel, then playfully adding, “But enjoy this one anyway!”

The country music super star is referring to the Reel he put together for his wife. It begins with a clip from Kimberly’s show “9-1-1 Nashville,” in which her character asks, “911, what’s your emergency?” The video then cuts to the emergency in question—two birthday cakes, both featuring the same amusing message: “Happy Birthday on Both.”

It appears Brad had asked for “Happy Birthday” to be written on both cakes, resulting in the unintentionally hilarious wording.

“So proud of all you’re doing, creating, and the person you are,” Brad continued in the caption. “Happy Birthday I love you.”

Kimberly replied in the comments, “Haha yeah thanks Hon! We can freeze one!😂❤️❤️.”

“You know what, it took me a few seconds to understand what happened. 🤣🤣🤣 Happy birthday @kimberlywilliamspaisley 🎂🍰,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Well, you know you can continue to make her laugh 😂 Happy birthday @kimberlywilliamspaisley ❤️❤️.”