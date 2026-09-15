Donny Osmond Embraces His Best Role Yet, ‘I Truly Can’t Imagine a Greater Privilege’

Singer Donny Osmond has performed for adoring audiences all over the world. He provided the lead vocals for “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” for the 1998 Disney film, “Mulan” and went on to win “Dancing With the Stars” season 9.

But at the end of the day, Osmond’s family matters most of all. He and his wife, Debbie, have five children and 16 grandchildren. In a touching new Instagram post, the 68-year-old reflected on the joys of being a family man.

Donny Osmond Fully Embraces His Role as a Grandfather

Donny Osmond and his wife, Debbie, married in 1978 and welcomed five sons together: Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Chris, and Josh. Through their five boys, Donny and Debbie are now grandparents to 16 children.

Though their family is larger than life, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Okay…I know National Grandparents Day was technically yesterday, but every grandpa knows that being Grandpa never quite runs on a schedule. I just had to share this with you all,” the singer began his sweet Instagram tribute to his family.

He attached a photo of himself cuddling one of his grandkids closely.

“This is Debbie’s and my youngest grandson,” Osmond explained. “I still can’t get over how lucky we are to have moments like these. From the giggles and little expressions to watching his sweet personality develop, there’s something very special about seeing the world through a grandchild’s eyes. And boy, does this little guy have some beautiful eyes! I truly can’t imagine a greater privilege than being called ‘Grandpa,’ 💜”

“Our family keeps growing, and somehow my heart just keeps making room for more!” he concluded. “I’ve spent a lifetime in the spotlight, but in my world, the spotlight belongs to these little ones. And believe me, Grandpa is perfectly happy just being part of their show. 💜”

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Donny Osmond has spent decades in the spotlight. While he thoroughly enjoys entertaining fans and putting on a great show, he’s truly a family man at heart. He always goes above and beyond for his children and grandchildren.

“My father puts his family first, and he has unique ways of expressing it — like his orchard where each tree is dedicated to each one of his grandchildren,” Donald Osmond Jr. told PEOPLE. “Next to entertaining, my father’s greatest gift is to show love, and he does that in a big way.”

For the family patriarch, placing family above all else just makes sense.

“That’s what balances my life out,” the singer told the outlet. “Family is the most important thing, because the curtain will come down eventually, and then what do you have?”

This year, Donny and Debbie Osmond celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.

“When you get right down to it, life goes by fast,” he penned a sweet tribute to his wife this spring. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 48 years since I made eternal vows to my sweetheart in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together, we’ve built a life full of love, memories, and family—and I’d choose you all over again. I love you, sweetheart. ❤️”

Fans wish the Osmonds a lifetime of happiness surrounded by family and filled with love.