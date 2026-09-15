Mariska Hargitay Wears a Whopping 13 Looks at the 2026 Emmys — Including One Major Transformation

Mariska Hargitay wowed at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star stole the show as the host of the ceremony. Hargitay stepped up to the role, appearing frequently during the event in multiple outfits. Among the most lauded segments was her “Law & Order” skit with Taylor Swift, but Hargitay kept people talking on her own. The telecast saw the actress donned not one or two outfits, but as many as 13 of them.

Hargitay kicked things off at the red carpet event before switching things up during the ceremony. In addition to hitting all her marks, the actress showed up at each moment with a head-turning dress. Her hosting duties have been widely praised, with each outfit also highlighted.

A Closer Look At Mariska Hargitay’s Outfits At The Emmys

Mariska Hargitay, 62, became the talk of the Emmys from the red carpet itself. The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actress kicked things off with a glittering red gown at the red carpet. She was supported by her 15-year-old daughter who wore a near-identical look. Hargitay then opened the night with a silver strapless gown flowing into a sparkling skirt. The actress’s third outfit was a black strapless gown with a fitted silhoutte, sculpted neckline, and sparkling trim.

The Emmy winner then switched things to a more sultry look with a coral gown making up her fourth look. The gown was a figure-hugging dress with silver detailing around the neckline with straps. While interacting with the nominees, she traded the growns for a black power suit with gold earrings.

Hargitay’s most eye-catching gown chaneled her mother, Jayne Mansfield. The actress was known for her glamourous appearance, with Hargitay wearing an elegant black gown paired with matching opera gloves. She also added a sparkling bracelet and her hair swept into a classic dramatic side part.

Mariska Hargitay Went Bold With Her Looks

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Marsika Hargitay wasn’t afraid to slip into something completely unconvenetional. The actress donned a “Game of Thrones”-inspired look for her sixth look. Wearing a black velvet cape, she carried a sword to complete the moment. Hargitay went classy again with an all-white monochrome pantsuit while displaying her singing abilities onstage. For her eight look, the 62-year-old A-lister borught the sparkle back with a glittering black gown featuring contrasting silver detailing down the front.

Hargitay stunned the audience with her biggest transformation for her next outfit. The actress appeared with a short bob, trading her longer hairstyle. Her dress was a crystal-covered, off-the-shoulder white grown with a black band. Her following outfit was just as fetching, as the “SVU” star brought the glamor back with a dazzling gown coverde in sparkling embellishments.

Near the end of the ceremony, Hargitay brought her penultimate look with an elegant black-and-white dress. The night was concluded with Hargitay flashing an incredible glittering silver sequined dress. The actress came up with an even shorter hairsyle by this point that accentuated her appearance.

Mariska Hargitay Appeared As A Host And Emmy Winner

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Mariska Hargitay had double reason to celebrate. The star entered after winning two Emmy Awards for “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay.” She walked away with statuettes for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Hargitay pulled out all the stops with a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” skit featuring Taylor Swift. The segment saw Olivia Benson cracking down on the possibility of Swift attending the Emmy Awards. The pre-taped scene featured several Taylor Swift references and nods to all the Emmy nominees.

With multiple performances to complement her hosting duties, Hargitay left no stone unturned. As the first female host of the Emmys in 15 years, she pulled off an impressive feat that earned her widespread praise online.