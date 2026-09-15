Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson Show Off Their Gorgeous Canada Lakeside Retreat

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Kym Johnson and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, have a lovely relationship.

The pair met while partnered together for DWTS season 20. Though they didn’t bring home the Mirrorball trophy, they began dating shortly after and quickly fell in love. They married in 2016 and went on to welcome twins, Haven Mae and Hudson Robert.

As they enjoy family life together, they graciously allowed cameras inside their private getaway to give fans a peek at their gorgeous lake house. Check out the video and see where the family retreats for some rest and relaxation.

Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson Love Their Private Lodge

As the parents of 8-year-old twins, Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have their hands full. But when they’re not busy with their careers and entrepreneurial endeavors, the family enjoys unwinding at their private getaway in Canada.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro @kymherjavec5678 and ‘Shark Tank’ star @robertherjavec escape to their beautiful lakeside retreat in Muskoka, Canada,” Homeworthy shared in a new Instagram update.

The video begins with the Herjavces introducing themselves and inviting the cameras inside.

“Surrounded by natural wood, stone, and sweeping views of the water, the home was designed to feel unmistakably Muskoka—timeless, unfussy, and connected to its surroundings,” the outlet continued. “With spaces for friends and family, a pizza oven, outdoor barbecues, and plenty of time spent on the lake, it’s a place made for slowing down and enjoying summer together.”

The video reveals an incredibly comfortable interior, designed to make any lake side getaway simple and relaxing. The home is only a short walk away from the water, providing visitors with unlimited entertainment.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Homeworthy highlighted just how much the lake house means to the couple.

“Known as the ‘Hamptons of Canada,’ Muskoka is a beloved summer destination defined by its glittering lakes, classic boathouses, and famously laid-back spirit. For Robert, who grew up in Canada in a one-room apartment before his family eventually bought their first house, owning a place here represents a full-circle moment.”

Fans Go Wild Over the Couple’s Cozy Lake House

Fans gushed over the couple’s stunning home, including DWTS head judge Derek Hough. Viewers felt completely in awe of the lovely, cozy space. Without a doubt, many would love to have their own weekend at the house.

“Wow! Absolutely gorgeous and relaxing! Very tasteful decor! Thank you for sharing your family home!” a viewer thoughtfully wrote.

“Gorgeous place for nice people,” another added.

“Holy moly 🔥😮😮😍 🇨🇦” a third chimed in, blown away by the beautiful location.

Kym Johnson Herjavec isn’t returning for DWTS this year, but she did have a guest judge role on “The Next Pro” this summer. Plenty of fans remain hopeful she will return to the ballroom in future seasons.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tonight, the male contestants will take the floor with the women performing tomorrow night. There will be a double elimination this week, so everyone will need to perform to the best of their abilities.