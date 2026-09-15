DWTS Pro Rylee Arnold Teases Connor Wood’s Shocking Transformation

Rylee Arnold is giving DWTS fans a front-row seat to the hard work Connor Wood is putting in behind closed doors.

The pro dancer shared rehearsal footage revealing just how far the internet comedian has come as he prepares for his Season 35 ballroom debut. Viewers were completely shocked by his rapid transformation, proving he’s taking the competition very seriously.

Rylee Arnold Sang Connor Wood’s Praises on Instagram

Rylee Arnold sang Connor Wood’s praises in a new Instagram post, sharing just how proud she was of how far he has progressed as a ballroom dancer. Posting a behind-the-scenes video from their latest rehearsal, the Dancing with the Stars pro showed off his shockingly smooth footwork, proving the internet comedian is officially ready to stun viewers on the dance floor.

Less than 24 hours before their ballroom debut as a competitor couple, she wrote, “I’m so proud of you. And I can’t wait for everyone to see your hard work tomorrow!!!”

The video showed the progression of Wood’s dance skills. At the clip’s beginning, he appeared to be unsure of himself.

However, as a past video morphed into a current rehearsal, the change was transformative. The duo looked mirrorball-ready.

Val Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Hell yeahhh bbbb. Brother proud of you and Ry.” Lindsay Arnold, Rylee’s older sister responded, “YES YES YES!”

Additionally, both Emma Slater and Sharna Burgess added, “Let’s Go!” and “Yessss!”

Viewers didn’t hold back their thoughts on the new pairing. They flooded the comments to celebrate how well the two hit it off in rehearsals.

One fan penned, “I feel like this is the essence of what the show is all about. Taking somebody who does not have really any real dance experience and really teaching them Latin and ballroom. He has my vote no matter what!”

“I knew papa would make me proud,” a second follower continued. “Those hips don’t lieee Connor!” declared a third fan.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold Have Quickly Become Fan Favorites

The pairing of pro dancer Rylee Arnold and internet comedian/podcaster Connor Wood for DWTS Season 35 has quickly become a fan-favorite dynamic. Known for his viral humor, Wood brings a lighthearted, comedic energy that pairs seamlessly with Arnold’s energetic, supportive coaching style.

Wood told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m feeling the pressure because I’m locked in. I want to be really, really good. I want to show up. So, I feel great. The pressure’s good. Pressure makes diamonds.”

However, Arnold is feeling the pressure ahead of dancing in front of six-time mirrorball winner, Derek Hough. “Derek’s kind of scary,” Arnold added, Wood continued, “He brought up the number three, which I hadn’t even considered receiving a three at all. Like I said, we’re so locked right now and our routines are so dialed in that I would have to really do something insane to get a three.”

“The first day we hit flow state. It’s like we had been friends for a long time,” he added. “She’s very comfortable being like, ‘Get up. We’re doing it again. No, that’s wrong. Look at me. Look at me.’ And I definitely, I’ve tested her patience. There are weird things I’m unable to get right away, and we breathe through those times.”

“I feel like immediately we got so comfortable, and it’s just been so fun,” Arnold shares.

The season premiere of DWTS airs tonight on ABC and Disney Plus beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The series airs the next day on Hulu.