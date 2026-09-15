James Trevena Gives Hallmark Fans a Fun Look at ‘A Knight to Remember’ With BTS Photos & Videos

James Trevena is giving Hallmark fans a little look at what went on behind the scenes of his upcoming movie, “A Knight to Remember.” And yep, it looks like he had a seriously good time filming it.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday, September 14, to share a slideshow featuring photos and behind-the-scenes moments from the Hallmark movie. Trevena’s caption made it clear that the experience was a memorable one, while the comments showed that fans are already looking forward to seeing him take on his knightly role.

Honestly, it sounds like there was plenty of laughing happening when the cameras weren’t rolling, too.

James Trevena Shares ‘A Knight to Remember’ BTS

Trevena opened up about his experience filming “A Knight to Remember” in Vancouver, and his caption immediately made it sound like this was a particularly fun project for him.

“What a gift! I spent 3 weeks laughing till it hurt not sure how anything usable came out 😂 Amazing time in Vancouver with some new found loves.”

He also thanked Hallmark and members of the team involved with the movie, writing:

“Thanks @hallmark @aysefrancis, Joey and Fairsy for having me 🥰 dont have photos with everyone sorry @williamcvaughan !”

Of course, Trevena couldn’t share a post about the movie without reminding everyone when they can actually watch it.

“⚔️⚔️⚔️👑👑👑 A Knight to Remember, October 3rd, Hallmark. Forgive my singing 😅”

Let’s be real, the combination of a knight, a Hallmark romance, and a mysterious statue coming to life was already enough to get fans curious. Now they also have a behind-the-scenes slideshow showing just how much fun Trevena and the cast seemingly had while making it.

And it seems like that energy is already carrying over to the fans.

Fans Have Plenty To Say About Trevena’s New Role

Hallmark James Trevena and Julie Gonzalo in Hallmark’s “A Knight to Remember” (2026)

The comments on Trevena’s post quickly filled up with congratulations, excitement, and, naturally, a few jokes about the whole knight situation.

One commenter referenced a certain famous group of knights, writing:

“Nice one Jimmy 👏… Uh… you’re not one of the knights that say ‘Ni!,’ right?”

Another person shared a much more personal message celebrating just how far Trevena has come:

“Omg. Are YOU the knight to remember?! I can’t wait to see it! So crazy proud of you. Remember when I would take you to Auditions and pin your sleeves for you?! D*mn you’ve come a long way my friend. Congrats!”

Then there were the questions that only Instagram commenters could come up with, including one about Trevena’s facial hair:

“How long did it take to glue the beard on?”

Another fan had a very interesting question about the statue, writing:

“How much for that statue of you? For… research purposes”

Yep, fans are clearly having fun with this one already.

Other comments said:

“Awesome!!! Congrats!!! 🤩✨✨ Crispin returns haha 😋 Can’t wait to see it 👏”

“My prince 🔥”

One viewer also thanked Trevena for sharing the behind-the-scenes photos, writing:

“I can’t wait to watch it 😍 Thank you for sharing the BTS. I’m glad you all had fun making this movie 🧡”

And, of course, someone else had the most important question of all:

“Can’t wait to see it! When does it come out?”

When Does ‘A Knight to Remember’ Premiere?

@bryndonovan Hallmark movie lovers and Chicago friends! The fall Hallmark movie A KNIGHT TO REMEMBER, starring Julie Gonzalo and James Trevena, premieres October 3rd…so it’s the perfect time to read my romcom book that it’s based on, HER KNiGHT AT THE MUSEUM from @berkleypub! It’s about an actual knight in shining armor who’s brought back to life in modern-day Chicago. PS if you prefer, you can skip the spicy bits in the book 😊 ✨ Music licensed from Epidemic Sound (“Meet Me in the Hills,” Howard Harper-Barnes) @Hallmark Channel #booktomovie #hallmarkmovies #aknighttoremember #herknightatthemuseum ♬ original sound – Bryn Donovan – Author

For anyone asking that last question, “A Knight to Remember” is set to premiere on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel; streaming next day on Hallmark+.

Trevena stars alongside Julie Gonzalo in the movie, which is part of Hallmark’s 2026 Fall Into Love programming, and is inspired by the book, “Her Knight at the Museum” by Bryn Donovan.

According to Hallmark’s synopsis, the story follows Emily, a museum conservator who is cleaning a statue of an English knight when she impulsively kisses it. That kiss brings the statue to life, turning what should have been a pretty normal day at the museum into something much more unexpected.

And it seems like Trevena’s role fits right into the movie’s playful premise. With the behind-the-scenes photos, his comments about laughing through filming, and the reaction from fans, there is already a lot of excitement surrounding this one.

Let’s be real, a movie about an English knight coming to life after being kissed by a museum conservator is exactly the kind of Hallmark premise that makes you want to see how the whole thing plays out.

Honestly, the October 3 premiere can’t get here soon enough for some fans.