Odette Annable Wishes Her ‘Super Hot’ Husband Dave Annable a Happy 47th Birthday

Beautiful actress Odette Annable has wished her actor husband Dave Annable a Happy Birthday with a heartfelt social media post.

Odette, 41, has been married to Dave, who turns 47 today (Tuesday, September 15), since October 2010. They met earlier that same year while filming the ABC family drama series “Brothers & Sisters” together.

In addition to her role on “Brothers & Sisters,” Odette is known best for her roles in this year’s Hallmark film “Kentucky Roses,” DC superhero drama series “Supergirl,” and horror movies “Cloverfield” (2008), “The Unborn” (2009), and “And Soon the Darkness” (2010). Dave’s other credits include the supernatural drama series “666 Park Avenue,” medical drama “Heartbeat,” and the spy series “Lioness.”

The couple’s most important roles, however, are as wife and husband to each other, and as mom and dad to their two daughters (Charlie and Andi, per People). Odette showed her appreciation for all of that in her birthday message for Dave.

Odette Annable Is ‘So Proud’ of Husband Dave Annable

Odette Annable shared her 47th birthday tribute for husband Dave Annable with the 469,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of no less than 20 photographs. Of course, every snap has Dave in it. They include pictures of him posing alone, one of him fast asleep with two stuffed animal toys, and loads of lovely family pictures of him with Odette and their two children.

Odette’s caption on her post reads, “I like to roast him because life is more fun that way, but the truth is he’s my favorite. He’s my rock, my steadfast partner, my best friend. He’s Uncle Donuts to the nieces, Dr. Pancakes on TV, and always Mr. Odette to me 🙂 He’s forgiving, wicked smart, funny as hell, super hot and really good at sports 😉 He still can’t seem to put up a toilet seat or put the toilet roll on the holder, but I still feel like I won and for one day only… I’ll let it slide. I am so proud of you Dave. You keep surprising me and getting better with every year that passes. What a gift it is to stand beside you and go through this journey together. Happy birthday to our King!!! 🤴 @dave_annable.”

The late, great Tina Turner’s iconic 1989 track “The Best” plays over the post.

Odette’s fans and followers took to the comments section of her post to send Dave their own birthday messages.

Dave Received Countless Happy Birthday Messages From Odette’s Followers

Getty Odette Annable and Dave Annable.

The comments section of Odette Annable’s birthday post for husband Dave Annable is awash with birthday messages for him from her fans and followers. The messages included several from some famous faces.

Odette’s fellow “Supergirl” actress Floriana Lima commented, “Dave!! I love this. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!”

“Chuck” actor Ryan McPartlin wrote, “HBD Big Guy! 🎉”

Dave’s “Lioness” co-star and Odette’s fellow Hallmark actress, Jill Wagner, said, “❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday Dr Waffles❤️ @dave_annable.”

“The Sopranos” actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler posted, “Happy bday my brother !! @dave_annable we love you!”

One of Odette’s followers wrote, “Happy Birthday!! And I agree life is so much better when you can roast your husband and vice versa 🤣🥰.”

Finally, another follower commented, “Happy Birthday!!! VIRGOS ARE THE BEST.”

We’d like to send our most sincere wishes for a great birthday to Dave Annable. We hope he has the best time celebrating with his wife, Odette Annable, and their nearest and dearest.

Both Odette Annable and Dave Annable’s filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.