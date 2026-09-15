Tom Cruise Owns Up to a Longstanding Rumor About Himself

In his September 15, 2026 GQ story, Tom Cruise addressed the longstanding rumor that he takes on a super intense disposition while filming on set. He was spotted chatting it up with Taylor Swift at the first Chiefs game of the season the day before the cover came out.

The 64-year-old mega A-lister acknowledged the rumors are true, and said he’s been called out for being “so intense” since he was a child. “I don’t know what to say. I am intense,” the piece says he laughingly agreed. “I got a very good sense of humor about it, but it was like: When I’m interested in something, I want to learn it. I want to understand it. And you want to blast through the confusion and kind of build up that ability.”

Tom Cruise Says He Isn’t Shy to Be ‘Intense’ On Film Sets

Cruise, who revealed in the interview he’s so passionate about his job that he considers movie sets to be his true home, explained that he likes to be very upfront with his costars about his style.

“The rumors are true. And do you want this?” the “Top Gun” star said he likes to inform people. He makes it known that he expects a lot, and isn’t afraid to look “foolish” in the pursuit of the perfect take. He says one of his favorite mottos is, “Understand the tools, then go create what you want to create.” Despite having plans and scripts for each project, he says he feels a sense of personal responsibility for a movie’s outcome.

Cruise’s dedication to his craft has served him well, amassing a net worth of $600 million, as estimated by IMDb. He’s also received four Oscar nominations and three Golden Globe wins, among many other accolades.

Tom Cruise Left Soccer Fans Starstruck by Speaking at the World Cup 2 Years After Unforgettable Olympic Stunt

On July 19, Cruise appeared on the field ahead of the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and Spain to deliver an enthusiastic speech at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He began by saying, “More than 30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together they showed us why this game belongs to the world.”

He went on, “From three countries across them, and from every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will all never forget. Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common.”

Two summers before that, Cruise appeared at the 2024 summer games to show of some of the athletic prowess that has gained him a big reputation for doing his own movie stunts.

He also received a smooch from a starstruck fan in an apparently spontaneous moment after the 90s big screen heartthrob rappelled into the stadium before the crowd was treated to a video of him skydiving into Los Angeles.