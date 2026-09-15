Jessel Taank Reveals What She Thinks Is Really Behind Erin Lichy Fallout

Jessel Taank has a theory about what is really fueling her latest fallout with Erin Lichy.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” stars are once again on rocky ground, but Taank says she was caught off guard by how quickly things changed between them. After Lichy reportedly called her “thirsty” and “fake” during filming, Taank questioned whether something bigger was behind the criticism.

In a new interview with Page Six, Taank suggested her growing opportunities outside of RHONY could have played a role in their fractured friendship.

The comments come as Taank, Lichy and Sai De Silva navigate another chapter together on Season 16 of RHONY after all three joined the rebooted cast in Season 14.

Play

According to Taank, she and Lichy weren’t at odds immediately before the latest tension surfaced.

In fact, Taank recalled having an “amazing” lunch with Lichy before filming, during which they connected over the recent deaths of their fathers.

“I walked away from that lunch feeling really good about where we were,” Taank told Page Six.

That made what happened next even more confusing for her. After learning that Lichy had allegedly described her as “thirsty” and “fake,” Taank recalled thinking, “Wait, where is this coming from?”

Taank ultimately offered her own explanation.

When asked whether she believed Lichy was jealous of her, Taank responded, “Very much so,” and pointed to some of the opportunities that have recently come her way, including a Rolling Stone feature.

Taank also drew a distinction between how she believes the two women approach their friends’ successes.

“The difference between Erin and [me] is I celebrate my friends,” she said.

Taank described herself as a “girl’s girl” who wants to celebrate the people around her when they’re doing well. From her perspective, Lichy’s criticism doesn’t square with that same kind of support.

Jessel Taank Questions Whether Erin Expected RHONY to Go Differently

Taank’s theory didn’t stop with individual career opportunities.

She also questioned whether Lichy had different expectations for how their time on RHONY would unfold.

“I do feel like maybe Erin expected this to go differently for her,” Taank said.

While that remains Taank’s interpretation of their relationship, she also questioned what she sees as a disconnect between Lichy’s public support and her behavior behind the scenes.

“You sort of see her actions speak otherwise,” she added.

The newest fracture adds another layer to an already complicated friendship. Taank and Lichy previously found themselves at odds while filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” and their relationship remained unsettled as they returned for another season of RHONY.

For Taank, however, the biggest question seems to be how they got back here at all. By her account, the two women had recently shared an emotional conversation that left her feeling positive about their friendship.

Now, Taank believes their latest fallout may have less to do with one isolated comment and more to do with how Lichy feels about the direction their lives have taken since joining RHONY.