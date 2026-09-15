Dorit Kemsley’s Dramatic Before-and-After Smile Transformation Revealed

Dorit Kemsley has never been shy about changing up her look, but a new side-by-side comparison is putting one of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s biggest transformations back in the spotlight.

Years after Kemsley debuted her revamped smile, cosmetic dentist Dr. Lior Tamir shared a detailed look at the difference between her teeth before and after veneers. The comparison shows a noticeable change in the size, shape and color of the RHOBH star’s teeth, while Tamir explained why the transformation goes beyond simply having a whiter smile.

Kemsley previously revealed that years of grinding her teeth had taken a toll, leaving them smaller and increasingly sensitive before she decided to have them redone.

Dorit Kemsley’s Before-and-After Photos Show a Major Difference

Tamir broke down Kemsley’s transformation in a Sept. 14 Instagram post, pointing specifically to the proportions of her original teeth compared with her smile after the dental work.

“In her before photos, her teeth appear small relative to her lips, with a more muted color and shade. Her after photos show noticeably larger, wider teeth, with her lower teeth redesigned to match, giving her much more lip support and volume,” Tamir wrote.

“The goal isn’t just bigger or whiter teeth … It’s a smile with the right proportions for the face it belongs to.”

In an accompanying video, Tamir offered an even closer assessment of the before-and-after photos.

“What did Dorit Kemsley do to her teeth? If we take a look at the before photos, what you’ll notice is that her teeth were pretty small compared to her lips. The color and shade were pretty muted. If we look at the after photo, you’ll notice that her teeth are significantly larger, much whiter, and give her a lot more lip support,” he said.

Tamir also noted that Kemsley’s lower teeth appear to have been redesigned to coordinate with the upper teeth, creating a more uniform overall smile.

“So it looks like she ended up with a full mouth of veneers to give her a much more youthful, robust, and more volume in her overall smile,” he explained.

Dorit Kemsley Previously Opened Up About Getting Her Teeth Redone

Kemsley first sought help from cosmetic dentist Dr. Sam Saleh in 2020 after deciding to address the damage to her teeth.

When she later showed off the results, the Bravo star made it clear she was thrilled with the change.

“I couldn’t be more excited and impressed with my new smile,” Kemsley said at the time. “PK and I are both so grateful and couldn’t be happier with the results!!!”

Her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, also underwent dental work around that time.

The latest before-and-after comparison sparked fresh discussion online, with some commenters debating the size and appearance of Kemsley’s veneers. Regardless of viewers’ personal preferences, the side-by-side images make the extent of the transformation easy to see.

Kemsley, 50, is currently filming Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”