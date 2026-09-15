Bruno Tonioli Says the ‘DWTS’ Cast Are ‘Gonna Be Afraid’ in Season 35

Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough are judging season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.” There is a wide range of dance experience among the celebrities, from professional to novice. Tonioli, 70, said ahead of the premiere that the cast is afraid for a specific season.

Bruno Tonioli Says Judging on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Will Be Harder

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The performances of the 16 competitors will be split among the two-night premiere for the first time in years. Two celebrities (one woman and one man) will be eliminated in the first week, which leaves less room for mistakes.

“What happens is your expectations are higher, so obviously they know that,” Tonioli told US Weekly. “They’re gonna be afraid, but the expectations are higher. We will be very honest. Nobody’s gonna get a free ride. I’m telling you that.”

The choreographer explained why the premiere changed. “We have 16 couples, and you really cannot fit them all. That’s why we had to split the show into two,” the judge said. “It gives you more of a sense of jeopardy. So from the beginning, somebody’s neck is on the line. I like that they have to go full-on from week one.”

The stars that might be more vulnerable are Tyler Cameron (“The Bachelorette”), celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, reality star Sarah Jane Nader, Guillermo Rodriguez of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Love Island” star Maura Higgins and comedian Connor Wood. Their jobs don’t translate to the skills needed to impress the judging panel.

The Season Has a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

Getty US actress/singer Tatyana Ali attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are co-hosting the season. Riberio, 54, played the nerdy Carlton Banks in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” His former co-star, Tatyana Ali, is following in his footsteps by competing with Jan Ravnik as her partner. The actress who played little sister Ashley Banks told Entertainment Weekly that she had to keep her casting secret from everyone.

“I had to wait to tell Alfonso because of the NDAs and all that. And then I waited too long, because by the time I spoke to the producers, and they heard that I hadn’t told him, they were like, ‘Don’t say anything!'” Ali, 47, said.

The actress said that was the “hardest” part of the process before the cast announcement. She called the season 19 winner an “amazing dancer” and told her to enjoy the experience.

Ribeiro said Jenna Dewan and Julia Stiles are some of the frontrunners this season, according to PEOPLE. Fans will vote for them based on their previous work.

Dewan starred in “Step Up” in 2006 with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The movie launched a franchise with five more movies.

Stiles has a long list of beloved movies like “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Jason Bourne,” “Hustlers,” and more. She was in the 2001 dance movie, “Saved the Last Dance.”

“Dancing with the Stars” season 35 starts with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.