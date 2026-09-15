Julianne Hough Reveals DWTS Season 35 Contenders for the Mirrorball Trophy

The contestants competing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 have worked hard for weeks, perfecting their routines and sharpening their dance skills ahead of the season premiere. Now they’re ready to put that preparation to the test as the two-night premiere kicks off tonight, Tuesday, September 15.

Fans have already placed their bets on which celebrity contestant and their pro partners will make it to the finals, and it looks like DWTS host Julianne Hough also has a few contestants in mind who she believes can make it to the very end.

Julianne Hough Shares Which DWTS Season 35 Contestants Are Top Contenders

ABC

Appearing at the 2026 Emmys, Julianne Hough shared her predictions for the early favorites and strongest contenders on season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“There are the frontrunners. We’ve seen Amber Glenn, Jenna [Dewan], Harry [Shum Jr.],” Hough, who will co-host DWTS season 35 with Alfonso Ribeiro, shared with E! News.

Of course, her prediction isn’t exactly far-fetched, considering she named two of this season’s celebrity contestants with extensive dance backgrounds. Both Dewan and Shum Jr. have worked as professional backup dancers early on in their careers, performing alongside major artists like Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey. Interestingly, both have starred in the “Step Up” franchise, with Dewan starring in the first film and Shum Jr. appearing in both “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “Step Up 3D.”

Dewan is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and Shum Jr. is paired with Jenna Johnson, both of whom are extremely talented pros.

As for Glenn, she may not have dance experience, but her career as a professional figure skater certainly gives her an advantage when it comes to perfecting technique and choreography. Glenn is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

However, Hough also suggested a “frontrunner” she believes may surprise fans on the ballroom floor. “But I will say, Taylor Hanson’s got some moves—and he’s got a great head of hair.” So far, fans have only seen Hanson and his pro partner Britt Stewart tease some of their footwork during rehearsals, but they defintely are a couple to watch out for.

Hough also shared that she got a look at actress Tatyana Ali during rehearsals, who she called “amazing.” Ali is partnered with Jan Ravnik. “I think this one is going to keep us on our toes,” she shared about the season.

These DWTS Season 35 Contestants Also Have Dance Backgrounds

Getty Alfonso Ribeiro, Maura Higgins, Bruno Tonioli, Mark Ballas, Ciara Miller, Sharna Burgess, Brandon Armstrong and Tyler Cameron attend SiriusXM’s Front Row with the stars of “Dancing With The Stars” at SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans are also discovering that several other season 35 contestants have dance backgrounds of their own, although they may not have quite the same level of experience as Dewan and Shum Jr.

Julia Stiles took ballet, jazz, modern, and tap dance classes as a kid and is best known for her role in the dance film “Save the Last Dance.” However, she told Us Weekly that starring in the beloved film “did not prepare” her for DWTS.

“First of all, I have not gone to a dance class. I stopped taking dance classes after that movie because I was so self-conscious,” she said. “I can see how tense I was in that movie.”

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller also took ballet classes when she was younger, telling Us Weekly that she took lessons “for 10 years.” But when she appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on September 14, Miller made it clear that she did ballet “15 years ago.”

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt, whose wife, Whitney Leavitt, competed last season, does have a bit of experience after being cast in “11 to Midnight,” an off-Broadway dance production. There’s also Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson, who has plenty of dance experience of his own and could probably learn choreography quite quickly.