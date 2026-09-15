Jennifer Lopez Keeps Performing After Cutting Her Arm on Stage: Watch

Jennifer Lopez did not let an apparent onstage injury stop her from finishing a performance.

A video circulating on TikTok appears to show the singer and actress with blood on her forearm while performing her hit song “Ain’t It Funny.”

The former “American Idol” judge continued with the number despite the visible injury, eventually finishing the track before reportedly taking care of the cut.

Lopez Continues to Perform

The video was shared by a fan, who praised Lopez for remaining focused throughout the mishap.

“JLo literally cut her arm on stage and kept performing like the queen she is…” one fan wrote.

Fans speculated in the comments that Lopez may have accidentally cut herself on the crystal-covered costume she was wearing during the performance. However, it has not been confirmed exactly how the injury occurred.

Viewers were impressed that Lopez did not appear to let the incident derail the show.

Another added, “she’s an icon.”

The timing of the video is unclear. Lopez is not currently on tour, meaning the footage does not appear to be from a recent concert.

The performance seemingly took place during her Up All Night Tour in 2025, which marked her first major concert tour in several years.

The tour featured songs spanning Lopez’s career and brought her high-energy performances to audiences in Europe and elsewhere.

The apparent injury is not the first time Lopez has continued performing after something went wrong onstage.

Throughout her career, the singer has dealt with wardrobe mishaps, technical problems and the physical demands of elaborate choreography while maintaining her performances.

Her ability to keep going also reflects the demanding nature of Lopez’s career. In addition to her music, she has continued working as an actress and performer, appearing in projects including “Hustlers” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Lopez Previously Stopped Touring to Spend More Time With Her Kids

Lopez has also previously spoken about stepping away from touring and how the break allowed her to spend more time with her children.

In October 2025, she reflected on canceling a previous tour and taking a year away from performing.

“But last year when I had to cancel my tour, and I took a whole year off, I finished [Kiss of the Spider Woman] last March, and I didn’t start another movie until this following March [when] I did Office Romance,” she shared. “And during that year, literally just sat in like a rocking chair.”

The break gave Lopez an opportunity to reconnect with her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I was with my kids. I really wanted them to feel me and I didn’t wanna be away from them. And we reconnected in a way because I’ve always been a working single mom for most of their life,” she explained. “And so it was so nice for them to have me there every single day for a year, which was so different for them and for me.”

Now, the resurfaced performance is giving fans another example of Lopez’s determination to finish what she started — even when an unexpected mishap happens in the middle of a song.