Benny Blanco Reveals the Secret to Winning Over Selena Gomez 

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are a celebrity couple who tend to stay out of the limelight as much as possible. But the award-winning record producer has now opened up about what makes their relationship work.

In a conversation with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on “TODAY,” Blanco also revealed how he won over his wife. According to Blanco, the surprisingly simple secret was basically to be nice and act naturally as himself.

He also recently revealed that therapy helped him come to terms with the kind of partner he wanted. His system seems to have worked, with Blanco admitting that he and Gomez are incredibly happy. Blanco also credits kindness, communication, and understanding for helping to make their relationship work.

Benny Blanco Says Being Nice Helped Him Win Over Selena Gomez

While featuring on the show, Blanco was asked about his first meeting with Gomez and how they began dating. His response was candid and gave insight into what brought the couple together.

“I didn’t use, like, black magic or anything,” he joked. “I just was nice. It’s like understanding your partner and being able to talk about things, and have an open dialogue. Yeah, we’re in a really good spot and I’m very fortunate.”⁠

Blanco went on to explain that their first year of marriage has gone incredibly quickly. He revealed that the pair spoke yesterday and couldn’t believe it had been one year already. Blanco said, “And I was like, what even happened, it’s done already.” Later in the discussion, Blanco outlined how lucky and fortunate he feels with Gomez and how everything feels easy with her. The record producer even calls her “his best friend.”

Giving some insight into their anniversary celebration plans, he explained that the pair will eat some leftover cake from their wedding that they had saved. While stating that he wasn’t aware of the tradition at first, he was told by Gomez’s mother and grandmother that they had to keep some cake.

The couple first began dating in 2023 and were married in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2025.

Benny Blanco Made an Ideal Partner List With His Therapist

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Prior to meeting Gomez, Blanco lifted the lid on something else that he feels has helped him. According to the record producer, he spent time in therapy discussing the type of partner he wanted.

During a recent appearance on “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” he revealed that he and his therapist had a conversation about what he wanted from a relationship. This led to them creating a list of qualities that his ideal partner would have.

“I really wanna find the right partner, and I’m doing something wrong,” Blanco remembered telling his therapist. The end result was that Blanco came away from therapy understanding that he needed someone age-appropriate, kind, and positive.

This helped him come to terms and recognize when his relationship with Gomez began to change. The pair originally had a professional friendship, working on music together. It wasn’t until several years later that they began dating.