Benny Blanco Travels Across the Atlantic by Boat to Visit Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is taking an unconventional route to reunite with his wife, Selena Gomez.

The music producer revealed on TikTok that he’s crossing the Atlantic by boat to visit Gomez in London. He explained that his well-known fear of flying keeps him off airplanes.

Gomez has spent the past several months in the United Kingdom filming the next season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Benny Blanco Shares His Journey Across the Atlantic

Blanco documented part of the trip in a TikTok posted on July 16. In the video, he shows himself aboard a ship in the middle of the ocean.

“POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying,” he wrote in text displayed on the video.

He added another heartfelt message in the caption.

“the things we do for love,” Blanco wrote.

The video was set to Sam Cooke’s “Nothing Can Change This Love.”

Selena Gomez Has Been Working in London

Gomez has been in London since May while filming “Only Murders in the Building.” She has kept fans updated by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram.

Although the couple has spent time apart because of Gomez’s filming schedule, they’ve continued to show support for each other online.

In June, Gomez shared a series of photos featuring Blanco and wrote, “distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb,” according to People.

The couple married on Sept. 27, 2025.

Getty Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin

Blanco Has Spoken About His Fear of Flying Before

This isn’t the first time Blanco has discussed avoiding air travel.

During a 2024 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,“ he explained that he often travels to Europe by ship instead of plane.

“I don’t fly,” Blanco said. “I took a boat to Europe. I literally take the Titanic to Europe.”

He also joked that he and Ed Sheeran watched the movie “Titanic“ together during one of those crossings.

“Me and Ed Sheeran watched Titanic in bed cuddling on the fourth night,” Blanco recalled with a laugh.

While making the lengthy trip to London, Blanco is also preparing for new music. His upcoming album, “Hermoso”, is scheduled for release on Aug. 14, and his latest single, “Joven y Salvaje,” featuring Bb trickz, is available now.