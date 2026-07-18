Paul McCartney Has 5 Children, but Only Some Followed Him Into the Spotlight

Paul McCartney may be known around the world as a member of The Beatles, but away from the stage, the musician is a father to five children.

The “Let It Be” singer became a parent in 1969 when he married photographer Linda McCartney and adopted her daughter, Heather. The couple later welcomed Mary, Stella and James before Linda died from breast cancer in 1998.

McCartney welcomed his youngest daughter, Beatrice, with his second wife, Heather Mills, in 2003.

Here is everything to know about Paul’s children.

Heather McCartney Pursued a Career in the Arts

Heather Louise McCartney was born in 1962 to Linda and her first husband, Joseph Melville See Jr. Paul adopted Heather after marrying Linda in 1969.

Like her parents, Heather developed an interest in the creative arts. She studied printing, pottery and design before launching a houseware collection called Heather McCartney Designs.

Paul supported the brand’s launch in Atlanta in 1999, which marked his first public appearance in the United States following Linda’s death.

Heather has otherwise maintained a private life, aside from childhood appearances in the Beatles documentaries “Let It Be” and “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Mary McCartney, Paul and Linda’s first child together, was born in 1969. She became a professional photographer after discovering the craft through her mother.

Her work has appeared in Vogue, GQ and The Sunday Times. She was also selected to photograph Queen Elizabeth II in 2015.

Mary photographed her father and Taylor Swift for a 2020 Rolling Stone cover. She later directed “If These Walls Could Sing,” a documentary exploring the history of Abbey Road Studios. She has also published vegetarian cookbooks and hosted the Food Network series “Mary McCartney Serves It Up.”

Stella McCartney Became a Fashion Powerhouse

Born in 1971, Stella McCartney began designing clothes as a child before studying at Central Saint Martins.

She became Chloé’s creative director in 1997 and launched her own fashion label in 2001. Her brand became known for combining luxury fashion with sustainability and animal-friendly practices.

Stella also designed Meghan Markle’s wedding reception dress in 2018. Despite benefiting from her famous family, she has acknowledged the privilege that came with her last name.

“As one of the first nepo babies, I had the privilege of choice,” she told TIME in 2023.

James McCartney Followed His Father Into Music

Paul and Linda welcomed their son, James, in 1977. Like his father, James became a singer-songwriter and musician.

He contributed guitar and drums to Paul’s solo albums “Flaming Pie” and “Driving Rain.” James later released his debut solo album, “Me,” in 2013, followed by “The Blackberry Train” in 2016.

Although comparisons to his father were inevitable, James previously said he wanted to continue making music on his own terms.

Beatrice McCartney Chose a Different Path

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Beatrice, Paul’s youngest child, was born in 2003 during his marriage to Mills. Unlike several of her siblings, Beatrice has largely avoided public attention. Mills previously said her daughter disliked fame and wanted to become a marine biologist instead of pursuing a career as a performer.

According to People, Paul has also spoken about giving his children guidance while they were younger. As they became adults, however, he noticed their roles beginning to reverse.

“Now that they are older, they’re guiding me,” he wrote on his website in 2023.