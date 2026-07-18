Mariah Carey Surprises Fans With Unreleased Music From ‘Daydream’ Era

Former “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey has released an expanded edition of “Daydream” to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

‘Daydream’ Expanded Edition Features Unreleased Tracks

The updated album will have unreleased tracks, demos, live performances, and remixes for longtime fans of the legendary pop singer, who rose to fame in the ’90s. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings released a digital version of the album.

The album was first released in 1995 and was her fifth full-length studio work and the first one where she experimented with R&B and hip-hop. It includes the iconic hits “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” and “One Sweet Day,” and features top-selling artists of the time like Boyz II Men. It’s gone multi-platinum a record 11 times since then.

Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Daydream’

Carey took to Instagram to celebrate the expanded version of “Daydream.”

“This album marked an era of firsts for me: my first rap collaboration on the iconic ‘Fantasy’ remix with O.D.B., my first time working with JD, my first world tour, my first time directing a music video on my own, and so many more,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that there are more firsts on the newly released version, which include private writing sessions for “I Am Free” and “Melt Away,” alongside remixes, live performances, a cappellas, and B-sides.

The Singer Opens Up About Her Songwriting Process

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Carey recently opened up about her experiences as a songwriter in an interview with The New York Times and described it as a very emotional process for her.

She noted that “Close My Eyes” is one of her favorites that she’s written, and it took her four years to write it, describing it as an evolution of herself and what she was going through at the time. The track is from her 1997 album, “Butterfly,” which is one of the studio LPs that she is best remembered for. Carey claims that the lyrics remain close to her heart even 30 years later.

The Lost Album Was Recorded During the ‘Daydream’ Era

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of new music, and Carey teased a lost recording project in her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” which is allegedly an alternative rock album. She even revealed that it was created during sessions for “Daydream.”

She describes playing with the breezy-grunge style that some singers were doing at the time. “They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every movie I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery, but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after ‘Daydream’ each night,” Carey wrote in a quote shared by Rolling Stone.

While there are no confirmed plans to release “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” from 1995, fans can only hope that they will one day hear this unexpected turn from the pop icon. Carey’s last album, “Here For It All,” was released in September 2025 and included the single “Type Dangerous.”