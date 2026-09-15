Taylor Frankie Paul Offers Update on Relationship With Ben Lambert

After everything that happened on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5, there have been questions about relationship statuses, especially when it comes to Taylor Frankie Paul. Production shut down filming due to the ongoing legal situation between Paul and Dakota Mortensen, the father of her third child, but throughout the five episodes, she made it clear that she was in love with Ben Lambert.

Paul and Lambert met on a TikTok live, and from there, they sparked a relationship. However, it was unclear where it could go since she was going on “The Bachelorette,” and she wanted to put her heart into that. While she ended up engaged on the ABC reality series, it didn’t take long for Paul to cheat on him once she got back. As she admitted to Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Jessi Draper about being with Mortensen the night she got back, she also opened up about being in love with Lambert.

Then, during the trip to New York City, she snuck him into her suite, where they had some necessary conversations about where their relationship could go. Things seemed to end on a heartbreaking note, and now Paul has the updated everyone needed.

Taylor Frankie Paul Confirms the Breakup

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post shared on Sept. 14, 2026, Paul confirmed that she and Lambert had broken up. She shared that this wasn’t anything to do with ongoing drama with Mortensen or “The Bachelorette” situation. Instead, it was something she decided to do because she believed Lambert deserved better.

The 32-year-old shared that she “deeply mourned” the breakup, as Lambert is a good man. She shared that those who thought they saw a nice guy on the screen would be happy to know that he is much more than that off-camera. He was patient with her, and he offered her the words of affirmation she needed, but in the end, she knew that she wasn’t healed enough to have him as a partner.

During the statement, she said, “I had to let him go because I knew he deserved so much better.” Lambert has not spoken out about the breakup.

Ben Lambert Talked About Marriage on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Lauren Ashley Smith, Jennifer Affleck, Rachel Smith, Mariah Smith, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Taylor Frankie Paul, and Miranda McWhorter attend SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Presentation: Town Hall with the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” at SiriusXM Studios on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The turning point for the two seemed to be when Lambert brought up the idea of marriage. He made it clear that he wanted a wife, and he could see Paul being that woman for him. That was the moment on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5 when Paul seemed to shut down, shocked by the statement.

As they went their separate ways from New York, it looked like a breakup was happening on the screen. In fact, the two even commented that it felt like that, and there were no hugs at the door. So, the public announcement of the split won’t be that surprising to many.

Paul’s fans took to Instagram to share their love and support, with one user commenting about how she can’t heal until she gets away from one particular person in her life: “You need to move away from Dakota. He is an easy crutch especially since you two have a mutual bond. Until you are away from him, the healing will never start. You are a good person. Love yourself enough to get out of the cycle. ❤️”

Another said, “Taylor you so deserve this love though and to be treated like this! I’m so sad for you 😭”

The news comes around the same time as Matthews’ announcement that she is stepping away from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” after realizing that she can’t support the continued portrayal of abuse on screen. Neeley and Layla Taylor have also hinted that they could walk away after filming Season 6.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is available to stream on Hulu, with Season 6 currently filming.