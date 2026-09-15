‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Preview Reveals Hallmark Fan Favorite Joins Show

Hallmark fans, the wait is almost over for “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3. The Sarah Drew (Emily) led show will return during the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas, which begins on Saturday, October 17, with the premiere of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story”. A first-look preview and photos reveal that Season 3 will feature a familiar face, along with other teasers.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Preview Features Catherine Bell

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In the preview video, there’s tension between Emily and Sam (Peter Mooney). However, that doesn’t stop him from searching for Emily in her time of need. The footage is short with only tiny hints at the new season.

One major spoiler is revealed, though. “Good Witch” star and Hallmark fan favorite Catherine Bell joins “Mistletoe Murders” for Season 3. There is a brief shot of Bell in the preview.

Speaking with TV Insider, showrunner Peter Cuperus teased Bell’s role in the series. Bell’s involved in the first case that Emily and Sam deal with on the show. The actress plays the wife of a Christmas chairman.

“Who we begin to suspect may be a black widow killer,” Cuperus expressed to the outlet.

The addition of Bell means an on-screen “Good Witch” reunion is likely. Kylee Evans (Brooke) appeared on “Good Witch” alongside Bell.

More ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Teasers

The addition of Bell wasn’t the only thing that Cuperus shared with TV Insider. Cuperus confirmed the new season picks up right where Season 2 left off, with Emily coming face-to-face with her ex, Aaron (Aaron Ashmore).

“We kick off the season with him at the door. We see that scene through. That really kind of sets the tone for the whole season,” the showrunner shared.

The fallout of Emily’s former boyfriend and partner at Chimera finding her brings major changes to the show. Drew revealed to TV Insider what that means for Emily and her future with Sam.

“Emily is really trying to navigate the fact that the walls are closing in on her. Even though she has told Sam no more secrets, she has another secret that she’s not allowed to tell him,” she expressed.

Cuperus hinted that it won’t be smooth sailing for the couple who finally became a couple at the end of Season 2. Their happiness is short-lived, but their feelings for each other are stronger than ever.

“Mistletoe Murders” fans will also learn more about Emily’s time at Chimera. Drew’s excited for fans to see those flashbacks and to see just what a force to be reckoned with Emily is. The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum called the flashbacks “the badassery that I always love to do.”

This season, Emily leans toward leaving Fletcher’s Grove as her past continues to haunt her. Emily considering a move seriously impacts her friendship with Sam’s daughter, Violet (Sierra Marilyn Riley), who Emily has grown very fond of since she moved to Fletcher’s Grove.

When filming wrapped on Season 3, Drew let fans know they would love it. The first-look teaser sure proves that, even if it was short.

Now Hallmark needs to announce a premiere date for fans. In the meantime, fans can rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 of “Mistletoe Murders” on Hallmark+.