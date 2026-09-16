Taylor Swift Brought a Unique Gift to the ‘Law & Order’ Emmy Skit Set

Taylor Swift is known for baking, and she brought something special to set for her Emmys 2026 skit. Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” talked about meeting the pop star and being impressed by her gift.

Taylor Swift Shared Sourdough Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

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Giddish, 46, appeared as her character in the skit where Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) breaks down clues to determine whether Swift will be at the award show with her team. The “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer joins as a rookie detective to say that not everything is a clue and that she’ll probably be at home.

“She brought me some really, really, really good cookies,” Giddish said on the Women in Entertainment podcast. “And I’m kind of a cookie snob, so I was really pleased.”

The treat was sourdough brown butter chocolate chip cookies. That wasn’t the only thing Swift brought to set.

“Mariska told me about it, and I was like, ‘Can she be holding her cat? That’s my only request,'” the actress said. “And then she actually brought her cat. It was great. It was like the President of the United States was visiting… Security was crazy.”

The “Shake It Off” singer famously got a Scottish Fold cat in 2014 and named her Olivia Benson. The cat appears at the end of the skit. Hargitay was the host of the Emmys, which made it perfect timing for their paths to cross on-screen.

Hargitay is a Swiftie and got a beautiful cat with a fitting name. “Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat. #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat,” the TV star captioned pictures of the cute cat on Instagram.

Mariska Hargitay’s Favorite Part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Getty Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. The huge venue was full of celebrities, including Hargitay.

“I’m still floating from that wedding,” the “Law & Order: SVU” star said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She revealed one surprising thing about watching their nuptials.

“It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say,” the Emmy winner said. “I have to say, I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s gonna be that.’ And it just wasn’t.”

The vows were her favorite part of the event. Hargitay isn’t the only one who openly talked about the couple’s vows they shared in front of their officiant, Adam Sandler. AMC CEO Adam Aron posted details about the wedding in a now-deleted post on X.

“Then the vows,” the CEO wrote after writing about the wedding decorations. “Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

The skit was right, and Swift wasn’t at the award show. She cheered on her husband at the season opener with the Kansas City Chiefs.