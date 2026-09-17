“Big Brother 28” Veto Week 10 Ends With a Secret Deal

“Big Brother 28” Veto Week 10 has delivered another major shake-up, with a familiar competition returning to the house. In addition, a surprising deal formed between two players who have spent much of the season targeting each other.

Yash Patel, the Week 10 Head of Household, nominated Melody Morris, Barrett Pfeiffer, and Drew Campbell for eviction during Sunday’s episode.

The nominees had their first chance to secure safety during the Power of Veto competition. However, the competition quickly turned into a battle of endurance.

The Pressure Cooker made its return to the “Big Brother” house. This season is using the stick-based version previously featured during Season 26.

After nearly 13 hours, Drew emerged victorious, earning the Power of Veto and taking himself off the block.

The win was particularly important for Drew, who had been considered a major target heading into the week. Without the Veto or a victory in the Block Buster, he appeared to be in danger of going home.

But the competition also created an unexpected opportunity for Drew and Yash.

Yash and Drew Make a Secret Veto Deal

Once the Pressure Cooker came down to Yash and Drew, the two houseguests began discussing their positions in the game.

They acknowledged that they had targeted each other throughout the season. Ultimately, they agreed that taking the other out at that point did not necessarily benefit either player.

Instead, Yash agreed to let Drew win the Veto in exchange for a secret agreement designed to protect both of them moving forward.

Under the deal, Yash agreed not to nominate Drew if he wins the next Head of Household competition. Drew, meanwhile, agreed not to put Yash on the block if he gets the opportunity.

Yash also agreed not to vote out Taylor Brown this week. This is because Taylor is expected to become the replacement nominee when Drew uses the Veto.

The two agreed to keep the deal between themselves. They will avoid making their newfound partnership obvious to the rest of the house.

Can the Deal Survive Double Eviction?

The agreement comes at a particularly important point in the game.

Dee Valladares and Rick Devens have joined forces with Yash and Taylor, creating a new alliance aimed at taking on the remaining houseguests. To start, Yash initially followed their wishes by nominating Barrett, Drew and Melody.

But Drew’s Veto victory could change the entire plan.

Once Drew comes off the block, Taylor is expected to become the replacement nominee. This could put another member of the group in danger.

Drew has privately indicated that he intends to honor his agreement with Yash. He also recognizes that his relationship with Dee and Devens has deteriorated, making it increasingly difficult for him to work with them long-term.

That could put Drew and Yash on a collision course with the rest of the house.

And the timing could not be more important.

“Big Brother 28” is heading into a double eviction on Thursday. During this episode, the house will hold a second Head of Household competition, another Power of Veto competition, and another live eviction.

With two houseguests ultimately headed to the jury this week, there may not be much time for Drew and Yash to figure out whether their secret agreement can actually carry them through the endgame.