HGTV Star Supports His Future Wife Amid Her Return to TV: ‘Absolute Legend’

“Dancing With the Stars” legend Sharna Burgess is back in the ballroom!

As fans rejoice over Burgess’ return, the professional dancer opened up about how her fiancé Brian Austin Green is supporting her throughout her journey.

‘Absolute Legend’

“My guy, he’s an absolute legend,” Burgess told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 15, during the season 35 premiere. “Brian, he runs me Epsom salt spas for when I get home. He is taking notes. He’s got food ready for me. He wakes up with me [at] my 5:30 a.m. [alarm] and makes me coffee, like he’s doing everything to hold it down at home and support.”

The “Totally ’90s House” star was in the crowd supporting his future wife as she and her partner, former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, showed off their dance moves.

“He was here tonight supporting. He comes when he can,” Burgess told Us. “He’ll bring Zane when he can. He’s, just, my rock, and I’m so grateful for him.”

She added about her return, “It … feels, in many ways, like I never left. Stepping back out onto this floor just feels comfortable and like home. But at the same time, coming back to do this with Tyler, the show is insanely magical right now. There’s just so much around it, and being a part of it in this form is such a gift. I’m so grateful.”

“He’s the best partner I could have asked for coming into this. His work ethic, his approach as a general human, he’s just a joy to be in the room with. I adore [his fiancée], Tate [Madden]. They’re going to be in mine and Brian’s world,” Sharna added.

‘Survival Mode’

The HGTV star and Burgess first met during a coffee date set up by their mutual business manager in October 2020. According to the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, they hit it off immediately.

After making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, Green and Burgess were partnered together during season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Girl, I was in survival mode, all right? I have notoriously never dated my dance partners for a very specific reason,” she said at the first-ever “Dancing with the Stars” Convention in August.

She added, “I’m so passionate in the dance studio, right? We hadn’t even been dating a year, so it felt like a lot of pressure to put on our relationship. And I think it was week two, the show really wanted us to do a rumba that was ‘our song.’ And we were like, ‘Ooh, it’s so soon for these things, but okay.'”

Despite the pressure, the couple came out even stronger.

“I will say, it was hard. Dancing with my significant other was a completely different experience. I feel like I wasn’t so tough on him as I would want to be [on a dance partner]. I was a bit of a drill sergeant in my time as a pro. Got it done, though!”

The went on to welcome their son, Zane Walker Green, in June 2022. One year later, Brian proposed during a surprise birthday celebration.