Are Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Still Together?

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were delighted to learn that Sharna Burgess would return as a pro after a five-year absence. During that time, the Australian dancer had plenty to occupy her time.

She began dating “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Brian Austin Green in 2020 and the pair went on to compete on DWTS season 30 together. They finished in 13th place out of 15 couples.

Shortly after, the couple announced they were expecting a baby together. Their son, Zane, was born in the summer of 2022. A year later, Brian Austin Green proposed and Sharna accepted.

Now that DWTS season 35 is underway, fans are curious about the couple’s relationship status today.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Fell in Love During the Pandemic

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess met during the earliest days of the pandemic. They found love in one of humanity’s darker chapters.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops,” the dancer Us Weekly back in 2020, refusing to share her new beau’s identity. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

A mutual friend introduced the two and the rest is history. They eventually confirmed their relationship in 2021 with a steamy Instagram photo.

Today, the couple lives in Los Angeles with their blended family. Brian Austin Green has four sons from two previous relationships, in addition to Zane. Their home is rarely quiet, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Couple Plans to Marry — Someday

In 2023, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got engaged. They’re still together and plan to marry someday, but lead such busy lives.

Earlier this year, the Australian dancer caught fans’ attention when she announced that she found her “dream venue” in Ireland. However, she later clarified that she was only joking.

“My auntie in Australia left me a voice note and she was like, ‘Sharna, it’s a bit far for all of us to travel,’” the 41-year-old shared on the “Whine Down” podcast. “We have not yet booked a location for our wedding. We have so much going on.”

Sharna Burgess Feels Excited to Be Back

This summer, Sharna Burgess participated in the first “Dancing With the Stars” convention in California. She loved interacting with fans and teased her involvement for the upcoming season. Fans went wild when she formally confirmed that she would compete again.

As much as she loves raising her family and working on other projects, she sorely missed being part of DWTS for the past several years.

“Heart happy, soul fed ♥️ what a gift to get to share the stage again with these incredible humans, reminding my body what she is capable of and being a part of the very first DWTS CON,” the Australian dancer shared on Instagram.

“I loved every second and I especially loved seeing all of you guys, some fans I’ve known for over 10 years and getting to see you there was so sweet,” Sharna continued. “Thank you everyone, og fans and new fans for loving this show and being so passionate about it. You are the heartbeat 💗 Can’t wait to watch the magic again this season x”

Sharna Burgess and her celebrity partner, Tyler Cameron, advance to the second week of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tune in next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. to see what the duo comes up with next.