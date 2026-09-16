Photos Emerge From ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel Showing Margot Robbie’s Abs in a Retro Bikini & Bradley Cooper’s Beach Body

Filming for the “Ocean’s 11” prequel is underway, starring Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper as Danny Ocean’s mother and father. Photos have emerged of Robbie on a beach on the French Riviera in the South of France, and she looks absolutely gorgeous in a blue retro bikini.

Margot Robbie Stuns on the Beach While Filming

Robbie had wet hair while she waded through the sea, showing off her abs. Bradley Cooper was also in photos wearing red-and-black tartan shorts and an oversized blue sunhat that appeared to belong to Robbie. The Daily Mail reports that the pair were also photographed kissing in Villefranche-sur-Mer while filming.

“We were staying in an apartment; we popped out onto the balcony and saw them. The whole town has been transformed back to the 1960s,” a tourist said of the moment, the Daily Mail reports. “They are doing a lot of the filming in the south of France. It was rather strange to see them; suddenly I looked out, and they appeared on the balcony snogging.”

The highly anticipated sequel is still untitled but set for release in June 2027, and Robbie shared details on what to expect during a CinemaCon event. “Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents,” she said, Variety reports. “You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

In addition to starring in the upcoming project, Cooper will also direct, and Robbie will produce through her LuckyChap company.

The Ocean’s trilogy began in 2001 with “Ocean’s Eleven” starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean and Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan. Little information has been shared about the prequel, but W magazine reports that Monica Barbaro was photographed “wearing a teal pencil-skirt suit that exuded ’60s allure.” Other stars include Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Lauren Ridloff, Jack Holden, Omar Sy, Josh Gad, and Wagner Moura, who the publication reports will play the villain.

In an interview with Deadline in January 2024, Robbie was asked about the “Ocean’s 11” prequel, to which she replied, “Well, that’s still in development. Word got out about that; we didn’t release anything because it’s way too soon, to be honest. Whether it winds up being the next thing, I don’t know. I don’t think so. It’s a pretty big project to put together, and there are certain logistical things that we have to time it around.”

She also discussed LuckyChap, saying, “For us, as a company, we have a film with Olivia Wilde [Naughty], which is moving quite quickly, so that could be the next thing we shoot. I’m not acting in it, just producing. A couple of TV things should go this year too. And for me as an actor, I love acting in things that I’m not a producer on, so I’m looking at a couple of things, but there’s nothing concrete yet.”