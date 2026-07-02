Josh Gad to Star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel Starring Margot Robbie & Bradley Cooper

Josh Gad has found another major Hollywood role. The “Frozen” actor has joined the cast of Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper’s upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, adding another big name to the film’s ensemble cast. Gad’s casting quickly sparked excitement on social media.

Variety reported on July 1 that Gad will have a “significant role” in the upcoming heist film, which will feature a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, Monica Barbaro, and Wagner Moura. Cooper will also write and direct the movie.

Fans Share Their Excitement for ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Casting

Getty Josh Gad attends the “Time Warp” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 06, 2026 in New York City.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel already had fans’ attention with its celebrity cast. Gad generated even more buzz after joining the film. Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement about Gad joining the film’s ensemble cast:

“This ensemble is gonna go crazy,” one X user said.

“another familiar face joining the heist crew 😄,” another X user posted.

“I was in before now I’m already seated in the theater waiting,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Amazing!!! Congrats!👏🔥❤️” another commented on Instagram.

“Amazing! So excited about this!!! 🙌” a third Instagram user commented.

“That’s AWESOME @joshgad ! They are fortunate to have you. I’m really looking forward to this film. 🎞️” another person wrote.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Marks Another Major Role for Gad

Getty US actor Josh Gad speaks during the Walk of Fame star ceremony for US singer-songwriter Josh Groban in Hollywood, California, on May 6, 2026.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel is one of multiple high-profile productions that Gad is working on at the moment. While he is well-known for voicing the talking snowman Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen” film franchise, Gad has developed an extensive and diverse filmography as an actor, writer, and producer over the years, making him one of Hollywood’s recognizable talents.

Some of Gad’s most recent roles include popular films and TV shows like “Wonder Man,” “Zootopia 2,” “The Boys,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and “History of the World, Part II” Gad even returned to Broadway in 2026 with an appearance in the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, “The Book of Mormon.”

Beyond the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, Gad will have voice roles in films like “The Angry Birds Movie 3,” “Frozen 3,” and the Dr. Seuss adaptation, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Gad is also serving as writer, producer, and actor in “Spaceballs: The New One,” the long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks’ cult comedy classic, “Spaceballs.”

Warner Bros. officially confirmed that the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel will premiere in theaters on June 25, 2027. The movie is currently in pre-production, with filming expected to start in the near future.

Many details about the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, including Gad’s character, remain under tight lock and key. However, the project has generated significant hype by casting Gad and many other stars, and fans can expect more cast and story details in the coming months.











