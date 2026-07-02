Josh Gad to Star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel Starring Margot Robbie & Bradley Cooper

Josh Gad has found another major Hollywood role. The “Frozen” actor has joined the cast of Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper’s upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, adding another big name to the film’s ensemble cast. Gad’s casting quickly sparked excitement on social media.
Variety reported on July 1 that Gad will have a “significant role” in the upcoming heist film, which will feature a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, Monica Barbaro, and Wagner Moura. Cooper will also write and direct the movie.
Following the announcement, Gad took to Instagram to celebrate his casting in the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel. “So excited to be joining this incredible all-star cast led by the brilliant Bradley cooper and margot Robbie. Buckle up! It’s gonna be one hell of a ride,” Gad wrote.
The “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise began with the 1960 film led by Frank Sinatra, but it was the 2001 remake starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon that made it a blockbuster franchise, spawning multiple sequels and a spin-off. Gad’s movie will be the first “Ocean’s Eleven” movie since the 2018 film, “Ocean’s 8,” which starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. The prequel also comes as Warner Bros. develops “Ocean’s 14,” the sequel to the “Ocean’s Thirteen.”
The upcoming prequel will follow the parents of Danny Ocean—played by Clooney in the 2001 film—as they attempt to pull off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Fans Share Their Excitement for ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Casting
The “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel already had fans’ attention with its celebrity cast. Gad generated even more buzz after joining the film. Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement about Gad joining the film’s ensemble cast:
“This ensemble is gonna go crazy,” one X user said.
“another familiar face joining the heist crew 😄,” another X user posted.
“I was in before now I’m already seated in the theater waiting,” one fan wrote on Instagram.
“Amazing!!! Congrats!👏🔥❤️” another commented on Instagram.
“Amazing! So excited about this!!! 🙌” a third Instagram user commented.
“That’s AWESOME @joshgad ! They are fortunate to have you. I’m really looking forward to this film. 🎞️” another person wrote.
‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Marks Another Major Role for Gad
The “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel is one of multiple high-profile productions that Gad is working on at the moment. While he is well-known for voicing the talking snowman Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen” film franchise, Gad has developed an extensive and diverse filmography as an actor, writer, and producer over the years, making him one of Hollywood’s recognizable talents.
Some of Gad’s most recent roles include popular films and TV shows like “Wonder Man,” “Zootopia 2,” “The Boys,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and “History of the World, Part II” Gad even returned to Broadway in 2026 with an appearance in the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, “The Book of Mormon.”
Beyond the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, Gad will have voice roles in films like “The Angry Birds Movie 3,” “Frozen 3,” and the Dr. Seuss adaptation, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Gad is also serving as writer, producer, and actor in “Spaceballs: The New One,” the long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks’ cult comedy classic, “Spaceballs.”
Warner Bros. officially confirmed that the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel will premiere in theaters on June 25, 2027. The movie is currently in pre-production, with filming expected to start in the near future.
Many details about the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, including Gad’s character, remain under tight lock and key. However, the project has generated significant hype by casting Gad and many other stars, and fans can expect more cast and story details in the coming months.