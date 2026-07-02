Danny Glover Reveals Memories That Keep Him Grounded Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Danny Glover may be grappling with the debilitating symptoms that come with his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, he’s choosing to use his favorite memories as an anchor.

Instead of talking about what his condition has taken from him, he is choosing to focus on what it hasn’t.

Danny Glover’s Shocking Diagnosis

The iconic “Lethal Weapon” and “The Color Purple” star revealed in an exclusive interview with Today that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 79. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior.

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An outpouring of love has followed Glover’s announcement.

“You might forget but we will never forget you. ❤❤❤” one fan commented on the exclusive Today interview.

“Danny Glover is a national treasure. Love him, then love him now. Please take care of him,” another wrote.

“I’m glad he refuses to let the disease stop him from doing what he can. Thank you for being a great actor pretty much my whole life! Your movies mean the world to me. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!!!❤❤❤” a third fan commented.

Glover’s Favorite Memories From His Life

Glover revealed several lasting memories in an interview with PEOPLE. He said that his most prominent memories come from his late mother, Carrie. She was killed in a car accident on the same night he’d be starring in a career-defining role in the 1984 film “Places in the Heart.”

He recalled when she first saw his talent in action after a theatre performance. “She says, ‘Son, the people said you can act,’” he recalled with a chuckle.

Reflecting on His Career As an Activist

“Acting is what gave me a voice,” he told PEOPLE. However, Glover said that some of his sharpest memories come from his career as an activist. He has long been outspoken about civil rights, labor rights, and international humanitarian justice. His activist legacy includes actively fighting to end apartheid and serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations.

Glover revealed that he remembers when Nelson Mandela was released from prison. He played the late South African anti-apartheid leader and president in a 1987 TV movie. “We were walking. [Mandela’s wife] Winnie came up, and Mandela said, ‘Winnie, there’s your other husband.’ It was funny.”

Glover’s Most-Loved Role

Most of all, Glover is particularly fond of one role. Glover portrayed Mister, the husband of Whoopi Goldberg’s character in “The Color Purple.” Glover’s brother, Marty, who is helping with his brother’s care, says it’s the role that’s furthest from Glover’s reality.

“Everybody thinks he’s Mister,” Marty said, referring to how fans often conflate the actor with the character. Instead, he thinks his brother is “the greatest guy I ever met in my life.”

For an actor whose entire craft has depended on inhabiting other people’s memories, sharing the memories that stick with him the most is the most personal role he’s ever taken on.