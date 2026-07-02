Alex Rodriguez Spotted Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman at Famed White Party After Jaclyn Cordeiro Split: PHOTOS

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez is enjoying his Fourth of July holiday after being spotted kissing a mysterious brunette at Michael Rubin’s famed White Party in the Hamptons in New York City.

The photos showing Rodriguez passionately kissing the woman come just a month after his split from his long-time girlfriend, fitness instructor, Jaclyn Cordeiro. It’s unclear whether Rodriguez and the unidentified woman are exclusive, but it appears that the former professional athlete has clearly moved on from his relationship with Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez Shares Steamy Kiss with Mystery Woman at Michael Rubin’s White Party

Alex Rodriguez was one of many celebrities who attended Michael Rubin’s annual White Party in the Hamptons on Wednesday, July 1. However, it appears that he didn’t attend the soiree alone, as photos captured him sharing passionate and steamy kisses with a mysterious brunette that evening.

Photos obtained by Page Six show the former athlete dressed head-to-toe in white, complete with matching white Nike sneakers, as he leans in to share a kiss with the brunette beauty near the party’s bar area.

The mystery woman also adhered to the all-white dress code, opting for a white backless mini dress, white heels that highlighted her toned physique, and wrapping one arm around Rodriguez as they shared a kiss.

Other photos showed the two embracing, while another snapshot appears to capture the mystery woman feeding Rodriguez something from her hand.

It likely won’t take long for major outlets to identify the brunette seen in the photos. From the images, Rodriguez appeared to be enjoying one of the year’s most star-studded festivities alongside her.

Rodriguez & His Longtime Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Split in May

Rodriguez’s apparent new romance comes just over a month after his split from Jaclyn Cordeiro, whom he dated for more than three years.

In a statement to TMZ in May, Cordeiro shared that there was no bad blood between the exes.

“To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here,” the statement read.

Getty Tom Brady, Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event.

It continued, “Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved, especially our daughters and loved ones I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves.”

According to Us Weekly, Rodriguez was first linked to Cordeiro in 2022, with the former couple making their relationship Instagram official later that year. The athlete shared a photo of the pair standing in front of a Christmas tree with Rodriguez wearing a suit with his dress shirt partially unbuttoned, while Cordeiro wore a mini yellow dress. He also included photos of his two teenage daughters. “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” he captioned the post.