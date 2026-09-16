Harry Shum Jr. Defends His Dance Background After Earning DWTS’ Best Overall Score on Premiere Night

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiered last night, with the two-night event kicking off with the eight celebrity male contestants and their pros taking the ballroom floor. The contestants danced to a No.1 hit song from the year they were born, and it was certainly an eventful night, with the DWTS voting site crashing and Derek Hough mistakenly calling former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron “Dylan.”

Premiere night also gave fans an early glimpse at which contestant could have what it takes to make it all the way to the finale and which ones may struggle to keep up, with Conner Leavitt becoming the first celeb sent home. Scores ranged from disappointing to nearly perfect, with Harry Shum Jr. earning the highest overall score of the night.

However, his impressive performance only continued to spark discussion among fans who believe his extensive dancing background gives him an unfair advantage. After the night ended, Shum Jr. responded to those critics with a terrific answer.

Harry Shum Jr. Defends His Dance Background After Fans Call It an ‘Unfair Advantage’

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere: Night One” – The male celebrities take the ballroom floor, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Harry Shum Jr. and his pro partner Jenna Johnson received the best overall scores from the “Dancing With the Stars” judges during night one of premiere week. Out of a possible 30, the couple received a score of 21 after their impressive first dance for their Cha-Cha to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Let’s Groove.”

Since being cast on the new season, Shum Jr. has continued to defend himself against those who believe he has an unfair advantage on the show because of his dance background. E! News caught up with him and Johnson after the night wrapped, where the actor explained that competing on the show involves much more that simple knowing how to dance.

“I think a lot of people who had dance backgrounds don’t make it and don’t make it very far,” Shum Jr. began. “So, I mean, that tells you everything you need to know about what this show is; it’s beyond just dancing.”

“It’s like storytelling: who you are, your personality, your connection between not just your partner, but with the audience. And that’s what I love about the show. And that’s what really made me really see, because I used to see it as dancing only. And when I watched it last season, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s just so much more,'” he continued.

Shum Jr.’s Dancing Background Includes Starring in ‘Step Up 2’

Getty Harry Shum Jr. attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Voicemails for Isabelle” at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Shum Jr.’s top scores come as no surprise. He has a background in dance, having worked as a backup dancer for Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey before switching to professional acting. His dance experience came in handy when he starred in the dance films “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “Step Up 3D,” per Cosmopolitan. Of course, many fans also know him as Mike Chang in “Glee,” which involved a lot of dancing.

To be fair, Shum Jr. comes from a hip-hop background, which is very different from ballroom dancing. However, there is no denying that his experience could give him an upper hand when it comes to picking up choreography quickly and getting comfortable with new dance techniques.

Unfortunately, it’s likely actress Jenna Dewan will face similar criticism when she makes her debut on the ballroom floor on night two of DWTS premiere week. Like Shum Jr., Dewan was also once a backup dancer and famously starred in “Step Up.”