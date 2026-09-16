Celebrities Spotted at ‘DWTS’ Premiere

The ballroom is back on ABC, with the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 Premiere. Night one kicked off with the male contestants dancing with the partners to a song from the year they were born.

Here are the celebrities that were in the ballroom to cheer them on!

Robert Irwin & Dylan Efron

Unsurprisingly, “DWTS” Season 34 champion Robert Irwin was back in the ballroom for the Season 35 premiere.

Irwin is keeping his hosting streak alive after fronting “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” this summer. He’ll host the “DWTS After Party,” following night two of the Season 35 premiere on ABC.

The after-show will feature Irwin chatting with eliminated contestants and breaking down the night’s biggest moments. He’ll kick off the first episode alongside fellow Season 34 competitor Dylan Efron, who was also back in the ballroom last night to cheer on his friend Connor Wood.

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter

Elaine Hendrix returned to the ballroom with her fellow “The Parent Trap” co-star Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix competed on last season of “DWTS” alongside pro partner Alan Berstein.

Ahead of the premiere, Hendrix shared a photo of her and Berstein together backstage. The caption read, “Are you in front of your TV? LET’S GO!!!”

Whitney Leavitt

Hendrix wasn’t the only Season 34 contestant back in the ballroom! Whitney Leavitt returned to cheer on her husband Conner Leavitt ahead of his “DWTS” debut.

She also brought along MomTok members and fellow “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” cast members Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann and Mikaya Matthews.

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa is no stranger to the ballroom, having competed on “DWTS” Season 30 with Jenna Johnson.

Last night, she was in the ballroom to support “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron.

“Tyler, you’re such a special guy, and my brother for life,” Siwa said in an Instagram post. “I’ve had some of the best days with you, and the toughest, you’ve got me through some of my hardest times, and I’m proud to call your family, forever! I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to watch you and Sharna shine all season!!”

Amy Purdy

“DWTS” Season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy returned to the ballroom to cheer on fellow amputee and Paralympian Ezra Frech.

“Ezra said when he was a little boy he watched me on DWTS,” Purdy said in an Instagram post. “Now I’m watching him on the show taking it to a whole new level. This is why representation matters. When you see it, you believe you can do it.”

Grey’s Anatomy Cast

Grey’s Antatomy cast members Adelaide Kane, Anthony Hill and Chris Carmack stopped by the ballroom to cheer on their co-star Harry Shum Jr.

“Vote for Harry Shum Jr. That was incredible,” Hill said.

“Vote Harry. He was amazing. He’s been working so hard and filming ‘Grey’s’ at the same time,” Kane added. “Incredibly hard-worker, incredibly wonderful person.”

Cameron Mathison

General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison returned to the ballroom for the premiere.

He first competed on “DWTS” 19 years ago during Season 5. His partner was Edyta Śliwińska, and he placed 5th during his season.

Mathison attended the premiere alongside his girlfriend and model Taelyr Robinson.

The Premiere Continues With Night Two

The “DWTS” Season 35 Premiere continues night, with the female contestants dancing with their partners to a song from the year they were born.

Who do you think we will see in the ballroom this time to cheer them on? Make sure you tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.