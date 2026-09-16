Connor Wood Teases A More ‘Sultry’ Side In Next ‘DWTS’ Performance

Connor Wood has promised that fans will see a new side of him next week on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The online personality and comedian is partnered with Rylee Arnold. Opening night of season 35, the 21 year-old performed a Cha Cha to Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It.” He scored 16 out of 30 for his routine.

“I am so thankful for their scores. I am so happy with this,” Wood told Us Weekly. Despite hitting on the lower end of the leader board, Wood is taking things in his stride and is appreciative of the judges comments.

“The feedback that they gave us was awesome, well-received by us. I think there was a lot of positivity, which is all I remember, luckily. And all the feedback they gave, we have next week, and we’re, like, so locked for next week. I want it so bad.”

Connor Wood Teases Next Week’s Dance

Disney ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” stars Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

After making it through the first “Dancing with the Stars” elimination, Connor is in high spirits for his next dance.

“We’re in a good place for next week already, and I like the dance, [which] is very unique and very fun,” Wood, who posts online as Fibula, told US Weekly after making his ballroom debut.

He teased what audiences can expect from his performance next week and admitted he was excited to show a different side of his personality.

“I’m not allowed to smile. [It’s] a little sultry, yeah, but it’s fun and it’s very different. I can’t emphasize that enough. I’m excited,” he explained.

Neither Wood or Arnold did not publicly revealed the dance style, song or even the week’s theme.

How Connor Wood Is Finding His Time In The Competition

Funnyman Connor Wood is bringing smiles to the rehearsal room.

His dance partner Rylee Arnold admitted that she and Wood “laugh a lot” in rehearsals, although still “know how to lock in” and focus on the task at hand.

“We work really, really hard, and I feel like we work really good together,” she told Us Weekly after making it though the first elimination. “Because we’re friends and we’re having fun, I feel like we get more done.”

Despite all the laughs, Arnold is going to be strict on the content creator. She said she will continue to “harp on [his] technique” in the practice room. “

“It’s a new dance for Connor, something he’s never done before,” she explained. “Yeah, I feel like we’re in it. We are very excited.”

One show into the competition and Connor is already changing his perceptive on how seriously he is going to take his time in the ballroom.

“Coming into this, I would say I anticipated some people being like, ‘Who is this?’ I was ready for that, so I’m kind of competing to earn their vote for us,” Wood explained. “But then, once I started working with Rylee, I’m competing for Rylee. I want to make her proud. I want to get her her first mirrorball. She deserves it.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The two-part premiere continues Wednesday, September 16.