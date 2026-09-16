Every Dance Style on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Explained, Plus Whether Celebs Pick Their Songs

There is a lot more that goes into a “Dancing with the Stars” routine than putting on some sparkly costumes and hoping for the best. The celebrities have to learn everything from ballroom basics to incredibly fast Latin dances, all while trying to keep up with their professional partners.

Currently, there are 14 different dance styles used by the celebrity contestants and their pro partners. Some are smoother and slower, while others require incredibly fast footwork, sharp movements, or a whole lot of energy. Yep, there is a reason every dance on DWTS has its own personality.

And then there is the music. It seems like the celebrities should be able to pick whatever song they want, right? Well, it turns out the process is a little more complicated than that.

Every Dance Style on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Explained

Contemporary: The contemporary style of dance was introduced to DWTS in Season 16 and quickly became a fan favorite. Unlike some of the more structured ballroom dances, it puts a bigger focus on performance and emotion, giving the couples more freedom to tell a story through movement.

Jazz: The Jazz dance was introduced in Season 15 and, ironically enough, isn’t technically ballroom. It has some similarities to contemporary, but puts more emphasis on technique, balance, and high-energy choreography.

Foxtrot: The foxtrot has been part of DWTS since Season 1. It is supposed to look smooth and effortless, even though there is plenty happening with the dancers’ feet and timing. The basic rhythm uses combinations of slow and quick steps.

Cha Cha: Another Season 1 staple, the cha cha is a Latin dance that is often considered approachable for beginners. It focuses on hip action, footwork, and rhythm, while still requiring plenty of technique.

Rumba: The rumba is another original DWTS dance. It is slower and more controlled than the cha cha, with an emphasis on connection and movement between the partners. Let’s be real, this is also one of the dances that can bring out a more romantic side of the couples.

Waltz: The waltz performed on DWTS is an American Smooth waltz. Couples glide across the floor with the recognizable rise-and-fall movement, while dancing to music in 3/4 time.

Viennese Waltz: The Viennese waltz takes that 3/4 timing and speeds things up considerably. Introduced in Season 5, it requires couples to maintain their technique and control while moving quickly around the ballroom.

More DWTS Dance Styles to Know

Salsa: Salsa joined DWTS in Season 7 and brings plenty of energy to the ballroom. The dance uses specific weight changes, hip movement, and rhythmic footwork while the upper body stays more controlled.

Paso Doble: The paso doble has been part of DWTS since Season 1. Inspired by Spanish bullfighting, the dance has one partner portraying the matador while the other can represent the cape. Strong posture and sharp, precise movements are key.

Tango: The tango requires plenty of precision, close connection, and drama. Couples use the recognizable tango walk, with controlled footwork and bent knees, while maintaining the characteristic frame.

Argentine Tango: Introduced in Season 8, the Argentine tango has a more flexible connection than the traditional tango. It incorporates leg crosses, hooks, dips, and, when the choreography calls for it, impressive lifts.

Jive: The jive is one of the fastest and most energetic dances on DWTS. Kicks, flicks, quick footwork, and high knees are all part of the fun. It can be exhausting for the celebrities, but it also brings a ton of energy to the ballroom.

Samba: Yep, another Latin dance! Samba is known for its rhythm, hip action, and signature “samba bounce.” The footwork and timing can make it a particularly technical style for celebrities who are learning it for the first time.

Quickstep: The quickstep is exactly what it sounds like. It features quick footwork, hops, runs, turns, and complicated patterns while the couples maintain a structured frame. Honestly, watching the pros make this one look easy is a whole skill in itself.

So, Do the Celebs Get to Pick the Music?

This might be one of the biggest questions DWTS fans have when watching a new routine. And it seems like the celebrities have some say in the process, but they are not always choosing the exact song they will perform.

Pro dancer Alan Bersten explained the process in 2025 while appearing on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast.” At the time, Season 34 was airing and he was partnered with actress Elaine Hendrix. When asked whether the couples get to pick their own music, Bersten said:

“Yes and no. The celebrities get to choose a lot but they don’t know what they’re choosing. So they get given like, a questionnaire, and it’s like what’s your favorite song, if you had like, what is your favorite Wicked song, you know. But then it gets chosen like, based off what dance you have to do. So sometimes the song fits perfectly, sometimes you have to make it work.”

So, the celebrities can give the production team an idea of the music they love, but the eventual song has to work with the dance style they have been assigned. That means a favorite song may inspire the choice without necessarily becoming the exact song used.

And honestly, that makes a lot of sense when you think about how different the dance styles are. But, that also means the pros and celebrities sometimes have to get creative. When the music fits perfectly, the routine can feel like it was made specifically for that couple. When it doesn’t, they have to find a way to make the choreography work.

Let’s be real, that is part of what makes DWTS so much fun to watch. There are 14 dance styles, countless songs, and a new celebrity trying to learn something completely outside their comfort zone every season. Yep, watching it all come together on the ballroom floor is a huge part of the fun.