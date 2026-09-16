The Movie That Proves Henry Cavill Is the Next James Bond Is Now on Netflix

There are some roles that will stand out in any actor’s career, and for Henry Cavill, it’s going to be the World War II comedy-action movie based on a true story, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” As well as starring Cavill, this Guy Ritchie-directed jaunt has an iconic cast that includes “Reacher’s” Alan Ritchson, “After’s” Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and “Crazy Rich Asian’s” Henry Golding.

If you missed it in theaters and you still didn’t catch it when it went to Prime Video, you’ll be happy to know it has a new and bigger streaming home. It’s now available to stream on Netflix.

What Is ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ About?

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Fans of “The Gentlemen” are certainly going to fall in love. It brings everything iconic about the Ritchie style of filming, from quirky characters to wild plans and explosive twists. The story is even based on true events that seem so much wilder than fiction!

During the Second World War, Prime Minister Winston Churchill realized that he needed something extra if he wanted to win the war. So, he dispatched a “Suicide Squad” like team to neutralize Hitler’s fleet of German U-boats. Led by Gus March-Phillipps, the team collected a group of misfits and mavericks to use some of the most unconventional tactics to get into enemy waters without being captured.

There are certain scenes that will stand out from this movie, including one where it looks like there is no way to escape, as the Nazis step onto their boat. There’s plenty of humor within the tale to keep it light, but you can only imagine the way that many would have felt in that sort of situation.

Henry Cavill Proves He Needs to Be James Bond

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Jerry Bruckheimer, Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Henry Cavill, Eiza González Rivera, Guy Ritchie, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun and Hero Fiennes Tiffin attend the photocall for “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare” at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

As the hunt for the new James Bond continues, “A Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” proves that there is one perfect man for the job. What’s going to be amusing for many is learning that Ian Fleming, the very real author of the “James Bond” novels, is part of the flick. He was a real part of the team of military officials who helped to figure out the best men for the unconventional and dangerous job.

The entire situation laid the groundwork for the British SAS and Black Ops warfare. It helped to create the fictional character James Bond, who you’ll see many similarities to in Gus throughout the action flick.

This is one of those movies that performed much better with audiences than with critics. While it holds a 68% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences loved it much more, giving it a 91% score.

It’s also considered a box office flop financially, making between $27 and $30 million on a $60 million budget, but it’s worth noting that this didn’t get a traditional release around the world. Lionsgate gave it a small and limited theatrical run in the United States, and opted for a straight-to-streaming release across the rest of the world. It’s understandable if it went under your radar in 2024, but now is the time to watch.