Romance & Cozy Mystery Await Fans With 4 Feel-Good Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 17

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Two for the Win’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Two for the Win” below:

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The official synopsis for “Two for the Win” (per the Hallmark Channel): A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life.

This film stars Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan. It is directed by Jerry Ciccoritti.

“Two for the Win” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 16, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual New Year New Movies programming event.

‘October Kiss’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “October Kiss” below:

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The official synopsis for “October Kiss” (per the Hallmark Channel): Poppy Summerall is hired near Halloween as a temporary nanny by Ryan Lawson, a widowed, work-obsessed executive. Through a series of adventures, the eternally optimistic Poppy sets out to teach Ryan and his two young children what’s important in life – unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences.

This film stars Ashley Williams and Sam Jaeger. It is directed by Lynne Stopkewich.

“October Kiss” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2015 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Wedding Every Weekend’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Wedding Every Weekend” below:

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The official synopsis for “Wedding Every Weekend” (per the Hallmark Channel): Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper.

This film stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. It is directed by Kevin Fair.

“Wedding Every Weekend” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 15, 2020 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized” (per Hallmark Mystery): Jennifer Shannon agrees to help fellow antiques dealer Miles Wexford by bidding on items at a police auction on his behalf. When he turns up dead, she investigates a counterfeiter with mob ties.

This film stars Lori Loughlin and Steve Bacic. It is directed by Neill Fearnley.

“Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized” premiered on October 19, 2022 in the United States, though it had earlier international releases starting in January 2020.