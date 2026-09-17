Who Will Survive the ‘Big Brother 28’ Double Eviction Tonight? (09/17/2026) – Live Spoilers & Recap

It’s another live eviction night on “Big Brother” Season 28, but tonight is going to be a little different. Yep, it’s a Double Eviction!

The Houseguests may think they know what’s coming tonight, but they have no idea that the game is about to move at lightning speed. First, the BB Blockbuster will determine who gets another shot at safety before one Houseguest is evicted.

Then comes the surprise. Immediately after the first eviction, the remaining Houseguests will compete for HOH, followed by nominations, the Power of Veto competition, the Veto Meeting, another live vote, and another eviction. And it’s happening all in the same episode in one of the craziest nights of reality TV.

Let’s be real, there is a LOT packed into tonight’s episode. And another Houseguest is going to have their entire game turned upside down before the night is over. Here we go…

⚠️WARNING: This post is being updated live as “Big Brother” Season 28 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

What Happened During Week 10 of ‘Big Brother’ Season 28?

Yash won this week’s Head of Household competition and nominated Barrett, Drew, and Melody for eviction. The Power of Veto competition had a fun movie tie-in, featuring the upcoming “Meet the Parents” movie, “Focker-in-Law,” along with a special preview screening.

During the competition, Yash and Drew made a deal that could have a big impact on tonight’s eviction. Yash agreed to throw the competition at the end and let Drew win in exchange for Drew promising not to vote out Taylor if she was still on the block tonight. Drew also agreed to keep Yash safe the next time he wins HOH.

The deal went through, and Drew won the Power of Veto. At the Veto Meeting, he used it to save himself, leaving Yash needing to name a replacement nominee.

But, Yash had his hands tied because of the BB Bribe earlier in the season, which saw Dee making a deal with Yash not to put up the Icons on his next HOH. So, Yash was unable to nominate either “Survivor” alum (Dee or Devens), leaving Taylor as his only option for the replacement nominee.

Honestly, it seems like these deals are having a much bigger impact on Week 10. And tonight’s eviction could be more than anyone is expecting.

Who Won the ‘BB Blockbuster’ This Week?

Before the surprise Double Eviction begins, there is still one major competition to get through. The nominees (Barrett, Melody, and Taylor) will compete in the final BB Blockbuster of the season, with the winner earning safety from the live eviction.

Yep, this is the last chance for one of the nominees to take control of their own fate before the first live vote. Once the competition is over, the remaining nominees will have to rely on the other Houseguests to keep them in the game.

Julie Chen Moonves previewed the comp on Instagram, with the official “Big Brother” account, Patty Eminger, and Mike Bloom, ahead of tonight’s show.

“It’s the final BB Block Buster of the season! Who do you think is going to keep themselves safe? It’s Double Eviction Night, baby! #BB28”

In “Crash Site Cover-Up,” the players will have to balance balls and roll them along a curved ramp before landing them in a skinny tube at the end of their lane. The first Houseguest to get all 5 of their balls into the tube wins. If no one finishes within four minutes, the Houseguest who gets the most balls into the tube in the shortest amount of time will take the win.

And once the competition is over, the remaining nominees will have to rely on the other Houseguests to keep them in the game.

BB Blockbuster Winner: Melody

The BB 28 Houseguests Cast Their Live Votes

Paramount Barrett Pfeiffer and Taylor Brown for “Big Brother” Season 28

With the BB Blockbuster out of the way, it’s time for the Houseguests to cast their votes. Barrett and Taylor remain on the block for eviction. In this instance, the HOH, Yash, will only vote in the event of a tie and as always, the two nominees are not allowed to vote. And only 3 votes are needed to be evicted.

Who will be the first Houseguest going to Jury tonight? Let’s find out.

The Live Eviction Votes:

Devens votes to evict Barrett.

Dee votes to evict Barrett.

Melody votes to evict Taylor.

Drew votes to evict Barrett.

Barrett was evicted from “Big Brother” Season 28 by a vote of 3 to 1.

Barrett ran off, grabbed his bag, and immediately left the house only saying a quick, “I love you all,” but he didn’t stop to hug any of his fellow Houseguests.

But there’s no time to slow down because this is where the Double Eviction begins.

The ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Double Eviction Results

The remaining BB 28 Houseguests have almost no time to process the first eviction before the game gets turned upside down. Julie just revealed to the remaining 6 that tonight is a Double Eviction.

And, let’s be real, this is where the game can change in a matter of minutes. There is no time for long conversations, careful campaigning, or waiting to see where everyone else stands. The Houseguests have to make decisions fast, and someone will pay the price.

HOH: Melody

Melody Nominations: Devens & Dee

Devens & Dee Power of Veto: Devens

Devens Veto Status: Devens Saved

Devens Saved Replacement Nominee: Yash

After the Veto Meeting, the remaining Houseguests will cast their votes, and another player will be sent home before the episode ends.

Yash and Dee remain on the block and one of them will be the 2nd Houseguest evicted tonight and the 4th to enter Jury. As always, the two nominees are not allowed to vote. And since there cannot be a tie, current HOH, Melody, cannot vote either. Only 2 votes are needed to be evicted.

The Live Eviction Votes:

Devens votes to evict Yash.

Taylor votes to evict Dee.

Drew votes to evict Yash.

Yash was evicted from “Big Brother” Season 28 by a vote of 2 to 1.

He took a moment to refill his water bottle and give a PSA to America to stay hydrated before exiting the BB house. Taylor got emotional at Yash’s elimination saying, “That was f***ing stupid.”

Yash told Julie he knew he couldn’t trust Drew calling him “weasely.” He also said he wouldn’t go back and do anything over again, but called Dee and Davens’ gameplay “Social dark magic.”

Now, Yash becomes the 4th Houseguest to enter Jury.

Paramount Yash Patel for “Big Brother” Season 28

Who is in the BB 28 Jury, So Far?

With the Double Eviction tonight, the Season 28 Jury just grew by two more members.

Here’s who has officially joined the Jury so far:

LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett (Evicted Week 8)

(Evicted Week 8) Angela Murray (Evicted Week 9)

(Evicted Week 9) Barrett Pfeiffer (Evicted Week 10)

(Evicted Week 10) Yash Patel (Evicted Week 10, Double Eviction)

Yep, it seems like the Jury is going to get very interesting as more Houseguests leave the game. Who will be the next person evicted and joining the Jury? Find out next Thursday.

“Big Brother” airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as well as this Friday (for the season finale of “Big Brother: Unlocked”) at 8:00pm ET on CBS, streaming next day on Paramount+.